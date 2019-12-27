The army officer's mother is scheduled to be deported to Mexico next week

Loading...

Army 2nd Lt. Gibram Cruz was one of the many service members who had traveled home in the past few weeks, but he had more in mind than just celebrating the holidays.

"I'm essentially here to say goodbye to my mother," said the 2nd Lt. Gibram Cruz, an Army intelligence officer, the San Diego Union Tribune.

His mother, Rocio Rebollar Gomez, will be deported to Mexico next week after raising her three children in San Diego in the past 30 years.

Rebollar Gomez, who arrived in the US in 1988, tried to apply for a program to protect family members of US nationals, but the US citizenship and immigration authorities "declined the application in early December," the Union-Tribune.

"The U.S. immigration laws allow a foreigner to force deportation, but once they have exhausted all the necessary procedures and appeals, it is subject to the final immigration judge's deportation order, and that order must be executed." Immigration and Customs Control, "said the Union-Tribune in a statement.

Rebollar Gomez is a business and homeowner, according to the Daily Beast, and has no criminal record. She has been removed from the United States three times and has come back every time her children were in America.

Cruz once said that he and his siblings "live from a car" while his mother was away.

"We found a small abandoned house and set up a shop there," he said in an interview, the San Diego CBS partner.

Cruz told the Union Tribune that he went to the military after high school, hoping that his service would help his mother stay in the country. He commissioned in 2018, almost at the same time his mother was arrested again by ICE. He said he joined the military to "serve the country and protect my family."

Rebollar Gomez emotionally apologized during an interview, according to CBS 8, but said that while she's been in the U.S. for the past three decades, she's always worked hard, paid her taxes, and sent her kids to college. "

Now she is preparing to be deported to her home town of Acapulco, Mexico next week. According to the Union Tribune, Acapulco had "the third highest number of murders in Mexico and the highest murder rate among the 10 most violent cities in the country".

"To be honest, I'm exhausted," she told the Daily Beast. "I feel like my life is gone and everything I have is here – my whole life … I can't eat, I can't sleep, my life is on hold."

Cruz said he was worried that his mother would be a "simple paycheck" for cartels because of her ties to the United States and the military.

"How am I supposed to protect her?"

,