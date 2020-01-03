The army officer's mother is deported because time for a miracle is running out

Loading...

She has prayed for a miracle in the past 30 days when media attention around her case has escalated. But in the end, the mother of a U.S. Army intelligence officer was deported to Tijuana on Thursday.

The deportation, which was based on previous deportations, was scheduled for about a month when her applications to remain in the United States were rejected. Still, 51-year-old Rocio Rebollar Gomez hoped until the very last moment that the federal government would show her compassion and allow her to stay with her family.

"I just ask for the opportunity that they let me stay with my family, that they don't separate us," said Rebollar Gomez shortly before their scheduled self-deportation Thursday morning in Spanish. "They keep separating me from my family forever. I have no hope of seeing them later."

Rebollar Gomez & # 39; son, Lt. Gibram Cruz, 30, is not allowed to travel to foreign countries without military permission, a long and complicated process. Neither her youngest daughter nor her grandchildren have a passport.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the federal agency responsible for deportations, did not respond to a request for comment on their deportation in time for publication.

Previously, the Union-Tribune agency said that the upcoming deportation of Rebollar Gomez was "in accordance with federal law".

"The United States immigration laws allow a foreigner to force deportation, but once they have exhausted all the necessary procedures and appeals, they are subject to the final immigration judge's deportation order, and that order must be executed," ICE said in mid-December.

Rebollar Gomez first came to the United States in 1988. She was picked up at a workplace raid in the mid-1990s and quickly abducted from the country.

She was released twice in the mid-2000s because she did not meet the requirements for a program that would have allowed her to stay because of this previous departure. Every time she left, she illegally returned to the United States to return to her young children.

When she was picked up again in 2018 by an anonymous call that sent ICE to the store she owned near the house she just bought, she told federal officials that she was afraid to return to Mexico.

She has no criminal record, but she would not be eligible for asylum because of her previous deportation. She was allowed to seek another type of protection that has a higher legal standard of proof.

Although her brother was kidnapped and killed in her hometown of Acapulco after cartel members extorted thousands of dollars from her family, she failed the verification process.

Then she applied for a military family program that would have allowed her to stay in the United States. At the beginning of December, she was denied this.

When she showed up on her appointment Thursday morning, private company officials, who would remove the ankle monitor tracking her location, told her lawyer that ICE would consider re-investigating the case. The lawyer met with Rebollar Gomez & # 39; s son and his eldest daughter with ICE in a nearby building.

When they came out, their faces were sad.

Rebollar Gomez was brought to the border and deported as soon as they went to the ICE, said lawyer Tessa Cabrera.

"I feel cheated, to be honest," said Cruz. "The sacrifices that my mother and I made for my country have been in vain."

"They basically swept them away from under our feet," said his sister Karla McKissick.

Rebollar Gomez had made her story public in order to get ICE to reconsider her decision to deport her. The move didn't bring her any extra time in the US, but she did get a few extra days with her son.

He came home shortly before Christmas because he thought it might be his last days with her, and then returned to his post. After seeing news items about his family, his superiors gave him extra time to be with his mother.

He returned to his mother's blue house in Lincoln Park on Friday after Christmas after driving from his Arizona base most of the night. He didn't tell anyone that he was coming and surprised his mother around 9 a.m.

She happily made enchiladas to welcome him back when they remembered their time with Mary Kay and the pink Cadillac the company had given them for exceeding their sales targets. Cruz sometimes borrowed the car at night when it looked more white than pink in the dark, he said.

As they talked, she noticed that her ankle monitor was vibrating and quickly replaced the battery with one that was charging at the kitchen window.

She used to wear a lot of clothes, she said, but with the shame of wearing the ankle bracelet that indicated where she was in the United States for her last month, she switched to loose-fitting pants.

As the new year approached and with Rebollar Gomez's impending deportation date, the resemblance between Rebollar Gomez and Cruz began to show – her eyes are stressed in the same way.

Their differences also began to show. To be realistic, Cruz tried to talk about options she would have if she ended up in Mexico again. His mother didn't want to talk about it. She wanted to continue believing in her miracle.

As her deadline for leaving the country approached, she lost her appetite and struggled to fall asleep. She got sick for the first time in seven years.

"I feel like my body is out of strength," said Rebollar Gomez.

Her family gathered on the weekend before her deportation for her birthday. They took the grandchildren to "Frozen 2" and ate a chocolate cake, their favorite.

On Monday, she wrote the car title and insurance in the name of her youngest daughter, and signed a proxy that would give the newly graduated college graduate the opportunity to make decisions in the mother's absence.

On Tuesday, she was worried that she might not have done everything she could, maybe someone else was calling for help. A friend took her to local organizations to ask if anything else could be done.

She found support from attorney Dulce Garcia, executive director of Border Angels and member of San Diego Border Dreamers. Garcia organized a last minute rally outside the ICE offices on Thursday morning before Rebollar Gomez’s appointment.

The family spent the evening on New Year's Day with posters. Rebollar Gomez's grandchildren drew pictures of themselves on their signs. The oldest painted a picture of the two in the zoo.

Someone came between 9pm while they were busy inside. and 11 p.m. and devastated Rebollar Gomez's fence by using brown spray paint to write a misspelled racist sheet against Mexicans.

For Cruz, vandalism increased fears that his mother, who became famous for reporting her case, could become even more targeted in Mexico by the cartels that kidnapped her brother in Acapulco a few years ago. His body was still not found.

Despite the hateful message, Rebollar Gomez repeatedly believed the next morning – the last in her son's country – that her miracle would come. She only took a small bubble bag with her passport and some documents to her appointment. She didn't pack a suitcase.

"When you come (to this country), you come with nothing, and when you go, you go with nothing," she said.

She continued to give interviews on her couch and cried as she spoke while reporters came to her home early that morning. Cruz sat in an armchair and watched her. His eyebrows contracted with concern and his hands clenched.

After she was done, it was his turn in front of the cameras. Her oldest daughter McKissick, 34, joined her. She gently brushed her mother's hair with her fingers and asked her to stay strong.

"We have no experience standing in front of any cameras," McKissick said later at the rally. "We are humble people who live a quiet life and want to contribute to the success of our country."

"We don't want to take anything away from anyone," she added.

At the rally, the family took turns turning to a swarm of media.

"A great thing about my mother is that she keeps hope until the last second, and I tried to imitate it," said Cruz.

Less than an hour later, Rebollar Gomez called her children from Tijuana Square on the south side of the entrance port to San Ysidro. McKissick went to pack and bring clothes for her mother.

When they found themselves in El Chaparral a few hours later, they held on. Rebollar Gomez & # 39; half sister, the only family member they have in town, came to meet them.

Rebollar Gomez will stay with her for at least a few days while she finds out her next move.

She said she knows that there are beautiful places to visit in her country of birth. She sometimes wanted to get to know Mexico better, but only if she could then return to her children and home in the United States.

"The point is the moral and psychological damage done to anyone who has gone through this," she said, sitting under a tree on El Chaparral Plaza in Tijuana. "It changes your life."

She realizes that she can recover, find work, and try to make a living, but the pain of separation makes her wonder if it's worth it at all.

"Far from your children, to whom you gave your life and whom you raised, and suddenly alone with nothing … it is not that you cannot go on and go forward, but when they have taken your life away you are motivated "If it's lagging behind?" She said.

After his mother's move, Cruz returned to her house to collect his belongings and start a long drive. He must report to Fort Hood, Texas on Friday. He has been involved in the military for at least three more years.

Rebollar Gomez's youngest daughter wants to start working, and the family hopes to raise enough money to keep their house as long as possible. Without her mother's income – she was the main earner and often worked up to 16 hours a day in two workplaces – this is likely to be difficult.

The fight is not over for Rebollar Gomez.

"Maybe there is still something to do," she said. "Not everything is lost. I really think so."

She still hopes that she can come back. She hasn't lost her belief.

