The amazing procedure that celebrities love before the awards season

While many stars spent their vacations enjoying decadent food and too much champagne, many have been busy preparing their minds and bodies for the Golden Globes, which will take place on January 5 in Beverly Hills.

Dr. Simon Ourian, the cosmetic dermatologist of the Kardashian family who is responsible for arranging Kylie Jenner's lip injections and works with Lisa Vanderpump, Lady Gaga, Jenna Dewan, Christie Brinkley and many more, tells Page Six Style that There is an amazing area that female celebrities like to try just before touching the red carpet: their backs.

"Many celebrities wear open back dresses and will request CoolBeam treatments," he said. "This eliminates sun damage, acne scars and any discoloration."

Kim Kardashian herself has used the CoolBeam laser to remove stretch marks, although she did not reveal what area of ​​her body was treated. He has also asked Dr. Ourian to tighten the skin around his belly button after giving birth, while his sister Khloé was seen receiving a laser treatment on her butt in a 2010 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

CoolBeam laser treatment is available exclusively at Ourian's famous Epione clinic in Beverly Hills and can be used anywhere on the body, but says the back is a particular favorite with its famous clientele.

During the procedure, the treatment area is first cooled with a special device. Then, a series of light pulses light up on the surface of the skin to stimulate cell repair and collagen growth. Dr. Ourian states that his procedure may be safer and more effective than other lasers on darker skin types, which previously could not undergo a laser treatment safely.

Simple work is not cheap; It costs between $ 2,900 and $ 4,900 per treatment area. According to Ourian, however, celebrities only need a treatment about 4-6 weeks before a red carpet to see the results.

Outside of the red carpet season, Ourian revealed that the most popular requests from celebrities are the stretching of the eyes and the contour of Fox's jaw.

"It's very common among celebrities because it gives them a sexier, but natural look," he said of the Fox eye stretch. "It makes the eyes look more alert and makes them brighter. Many of them you have seen and do not know that they have been made until you compare their photos before. "

As for the jaw and facial contour, he says it is the most modern procedure at the moment and "very big" in Hollywood.

Now it seems that a visit to Dr. Ourian will completely deny the need for makeup.

