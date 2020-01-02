The Alberta woman mourns the loss of her mother, who was hit and killed by a vehicle while helping someone else

Loading...

Five days after her mother was hit by a vehicle and killed while helping another person whose vehicle drove into a ditch near Pipestone, Alta, Tessa Demskie clings to everything related to her ,

"In all of the tragedy that is going on, I feel like it's not real," Tessa told Global News Thursday, adding that she had slept with her mother Irene's shoes the night before.

Irene Demskie, 62, died on Saturday evening. Wetaskiwin RCMP officers were called to a collision on Highway 616 and Highway 795 at 6:40 p.m.

Police said Demskie from Mulhurst Bay was hit by a passing vehicle when she was helping someone whose vehicle had crashed into the ditch. According to the police, the vehicle that Demskie hit had stopped and the driver had been involved in the investigation since then.

"I got a call and … [my mother's husband] said …" Your mother is not in good shape. She's on her way to the hospital, "said Tessa." This conversation lasted 39 seconds. I thought, "What's going on?" And then I said, "Okay, I'm on my way."

Tessa, who lives in the Westlock region, called her three siblings and then left in shock.

Tessa said her mother was ice fishing on Saturday with her husband Don and his granddaughter. On the way home, the granddaughter of the vehicle Don was driving drove into the ditch, so Irene and Don stopped to get them out.

Tessa said when they got out of the vehicle and were ready to go. "Don and my mother both looked back because they could hear a car coming."

“[Don] said: 'We didn't know what to do – it came right behind our vehicle. & # 39; And he said, 'I could see your mother looking at it and I'm looking at it. [it] came straight to us, "she said.

According to Tessa, Don told her that the vehicle had entered the trench at the last second, but stopped right where Irene jumped to get out of the way.

She said Don and the driver of the vehicle Irene hit immediately jumped in to do CPR.

"Apparently she wasn't even alive at the time," said Tessa. "When Don called me, he said," It doesn't look good, honey. "

I said, 'Is my mother dead? Is my mother dead right now? And he said, "It doesn't look good. Go to the hospital. & # 39;

Tessa said she was still unable to process what had happened.

"I don't really feel in all this tragedy," said Tessa.

"I want to pick up the phone and say, 'Mom, do you know what's going on? & # 39;"

Tessa said her mother was retired and had been with Don for several years. She loved fishing and cooking and loved her 10 grandchildren. She said her mother was in constant communication with her and they spoke even on the day of her death.

"I talk to my mother orally five times a day, by text and phone every day," said Tessa.

“If I could only have had a conversation with my mother, even though I know that my mother knew it, I could simply have held her authentically and said: 'I love you so much. You were a great mother. & # 39; "

RCMP continues to investigate the fatal collision and no charges have been filed so far.

After the crash, Tessa went to the scene where her mother died to place flowers there and try to grasp what had happened. During this visit, she also found her mother's shoes.

"I think that's the last place she lived and I was hoping part of her mind was still there," said Tessa.

– With files from Global News’s Sarah Ryan

Irene Demskie plays with her grandchildren.

Delivered by Tessa Demskie

A photo of Irene Demskie and her husband Don.

Delivered by Tessa Demskie

A photo by Irene Demskie.

Delivered by Tessa Demskie

Tessa Demskie holds her mother Irene's shoes. Tessa says she appreciates everything she has that has a connection to her mother, who recently died after a freeway accident in central Alberta.

Delivered by Tessa Demskie

