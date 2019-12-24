The Air Force 1 shoes by Colin Kaepernick with a not-so-subtle message sold out online – The Reporter

Loading...

By Allen Kim | CNN

Whether you're standing or kneeling, a pair of Air Force 1 sneakers that Nike made in collaboration with Colin Kaepernick went on the market on Monday.

But you are not lucky if you are trying to place an order through the Nike website or the company's SNKRS application, because the shoes sold out quickly online. However, you may be lucky if nearby stores have it in stock.

While Nike is an important partner of the NFL, the brand turned the 32-year-old activist into the face of an advertising campaign for the company's 30th anniversary last year, even though Kaepernick hasn't played a complement in the NFL since 2016.

"Nike partnered with a collective of collaborators to design an AF1 that connects personally with their lives," a Nike spokesman told CNN. "Colin was identified because we believe his voice and perspective inspire many generations on and off the field."

The Air Force 1 x Colin Kaepernick is mainly made of luxury black leather with the reflective logo of the brand that bears the silhouette of Kaepernick's head on the heel tongue. The Kaepernick logo appears on the tongue.

The shoe also has a not-so-subtle message with the date "08 14 16" on the sole of the right shoe, a Nike spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

The date marks the first time Kaepernick did not stop during the execution of the national anthem, during a preseason game between the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers. He sat on the bench during the presentation before that game, and knelt for the first time during the national anthem on September 1, 2016

