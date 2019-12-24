The actress of & # 39; Walking Dead & # 39; Vanessa Cloke arrested for assault while her ex boyfriend moves

Loading...

The Walking Dead actress Vanessa Cloke, known for playing Anna in seasons 6 and 7, was arrested at her home in Orange County, California, after allegedly assaulting a woman who was filming her when her ex he moved.

Police sources told TMZ that the police were called to Cloke's residence to keep the peace during the removal process. Other sources said Cloke's boyfriend had just broken up with her.

The video of the incident shows Cloke, 43, sobbing uncontrollably and telling someone off camera: “No one knows who you are. This is not you! Your sister and your mother. You would choose me above them. They don't even love each other. "

At one point, the woman who records calls Cloke a "drama queen."

When Cloke leaves the apartment, he calls the woman he is recording, an "f-king c-t" and hits the camera. According to TMZ, she also seemed to hit the woman. The police are seen in the background, and an officer says: "Hey!"

Seconds later in the video, Cloke is seen being handcuffed and she says: “This is a lot of fun. I always wanted to be arrested. "

According to TMZ, Cloke was hired for assault and assault for minor offenses.

The actress told the media: "Can you imagine what it takes to provoke a person to this point? [For the person who took the video] 'This is the season to exploit and degrade another human being without the full story "

.