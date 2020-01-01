The actions closed their best year since 2013; The S&P 500 soars by 28.9%

Loading...

By ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writer

Wall Street closed accounts on Tuesday on a 2019 blockbuster for equity investors, with the broader market offering its best returns in six years.

The S&P 500 finished with a gain of 28.9% for the year, representing a total return of 31.5%, including dividends. The Nasdaq composite increased 35.3%. For both indices, it was the best annual performance since 2013. Technology stocks helped fuel these gains, reaching 48%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 22.3%, led by Apple.

Along the way, the top three indices set record levels higher than in 2018 and maintained the longest bull market for stocks.

"We have had a remarkable year of stock market returns," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. "Things are very different in 2020 compared to 2019."

Wall Street's record ride in 2019 was not without its hiccups.

The market got off to a flying start in January after Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said the central bank would be "patient" with its interest rate policy after four hikes in 2018. This encouraged investors worried that the Fed would continue to raise rates. These concerns helped fuel a sale in the last quarter of 2018, which caused the S&P 500 to drop nearly 20% in December of the same year.

The January rally helped set the tone for a year in which the market responded to each downturn with a more sustained recovery. Along the way, stocks have maintained records – 35 of them for the S&P 500, 22 for the Dow and 31 for the Nasdaq.

By the end of the year, the Fed had completely reversed course and cut rates three times in what Powell called a precautionary measure against the impact of a sluggish global economy and the US trade war. Chinese could have on American economic growth.

The market also overcame a slump at the end of the summer caused by fears that the U.S. economy would head into a recession. These concerns were allayed as investors were encouraged by the surprisingly good third quarter corporate profits and the data showing that the economy was not slowing as much as economists feared.

"You are fast moving 12 months and now we are entering 2020 and the feeling seems to be about the opposite," said Buchanan. "There are fairly optimistic expectations and there is no consensus that a recession is approaching in the very near term."

A truce in the 17-month US-China trade war helped keep investors in a buying mood until the end of the year. Washington and Beijing announced in December that they have reached an agreement on a "phase 1" trade agreement that calls on the United States to reduce tariffs and China to buy larger quantities of American agricultural products.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he would sign the first trade deal with China at the White House next month. He also said he plans to travel to Beijing at a later date to open talks on other sticking points in U.S.-China trade relations that remain at resolve, including Chinese practices that the United States complains of unfairly promoting its own businesses.

A last minute buy jump reversed an early dip in the main indices on Tuesday. Stocks ended the day higher, boosted by gains in the tech, healthcare and financials sectors. Industrial stocks and manufacturers of household goods are the most behind. Bond prices have fallen, raising yields. Gold rose and crude oil fell.

The S&P 500 rose 9.49 points, or 0.3%, to 3,230.78. The Dow Jones gained 76.30 points, or 0.3%, to 28,538.44. The Nasdaq climbed 26.61 points, or 0.3%, to 8,972.60.

Small business stocks held up better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index gained 4.32 points, or 0.3%, to 1,668.47. The index ended the year with a gain of 23.7%.

The trading volume was lighter than usual before the New Year holidays. The US markets will be closed on Wednesday and will reopen on Thursday.

Bond prices have dropped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill rose to 1.92% against 1.89% Thursday evening.

In a year in which most of the 11 sectors of the S&P 500 finished with a gain of more than 20%, technology stocks led the way.

"The technology has worked well," said J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade. "There was a huge fear during the year that the technology suffered considerably because of the tariffs, but at the end of the year, Apple was the leader of the Dow Jones."

Apple actually precipitated one of the biggest sales of the year on January 3 with a warning of slowing demand for iPhones. After that, however, it was mostly good news for Apple shareholders and the stock finished with an annual gain of 86%, its best year since 2009.

Securities in the financial sector, especially the big banks, also registered strong increases in 2019, despite a sharp decline in interest rates.

The sector finished with a gain of 29.2% for the year, while JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup climbed more than 40%.

US benchmark crude oil lost 62 cents to $ 61.06 a barrel. Crude oil Brent, the international standard, lost 67 cents to close at $ 66 a barrel.

In the trade in other commodities, wholesale gasoline fell 3 cents to $ 1.70 per gallon. Fuel oil slid a penny to $ 2.03 a gallon. Natural gas was little changed at $ 2.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.

The price of gold increased by $ 5 to $ 1,519.50 an ounce. Silver fell 8 cents to $ 17.83 per ounce. Copper fell 3 cents to $ 2.79 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.64 Japanese yen from 108.83 yen on Monday. The euro strengthened at $ 1.1217 against $ 1.1202.

Most of the European markets closed down. In Asia, the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index lost 0.5%.