The 9 best things the internet showed me in 2019

SALT LAKE CITY: these days, despite the normality of the Internet, dehumanizing and hungry for clicks, it can still be a really strange and fun place.

In that spirit, here are nine wonderfully strange things I saw online in 2019. Some are fun, others are alarming. However, ultimately, these nine things reaffirmed my faith in the internet's capacity for a strange oddity.

The MyPillow boy, looking very cold

Imagine sitting in your warm and cozy home during a cold winter night. You look out the window and see a man standing outside your window. The man is completely still, grabbing a pillow and wearing only a blue dress shirt and black pants. Who is he? It's okay? And he, panting, is watching you?

A Minnesota resident experienced the scare last February and called the police. When the police showed up to see the man, they realized that it was a cardboard cutout from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

If you are cold, he is cold. Bring it inside!

How many Big Macs is my baby?

Sometimes the best ideas are the simplest. Have you ever wondered how many Big Macs you weigh?

howmanybigmacsismybaby.com converts any weight to the corresponding number of Big Macs that also weigh that amount. Where do babies come in? Users can show many Big Macs that weighs a baby at various stages of pregnancy. A 20-week-old fetus, for example, weighs about a Big Mac. Now you know that.

"Abbey Road" but it's only low

If you need to get Imagine Dragons out of your head, this will help you. Someone posted the Beatles' full album "Abbey Road" on YouTube, but deleted everything except Paul McCartney's bass track. With McCartney's incomparable talents as a composer, it's easy to forget that wow, he can really play that bass. These "Abbey Road" bass lines are something beautiful: the sound of a true songwriting craftsman at the top of his game, upside down ideas of how bass could sound in pop music. (This video was published in 2018, but I saw it this year, and "Abbey Road" recently turned 50. I'm letting it go.)

The best wedding video editor in the world

Wedding videos, in general, are not that exciting. Why not fix them a bit?

Case in point: this wedding video.

I said it once, I said it a thousand times: weddings need more Muppets.

The subtle shadow on the Wikipedia page of Marie Osmond

While preparing for an interview with Marie Osmond last summer, I browsed her Wikipedia page. And I must say that whoever wrote it is not doing him any favor.

Every few paragraphs, there is a subtle and discreet prick in the artist. In the "Dancing with the stars" section, for example: "Osmond ranked third in the fifth season of & # 39; Dancing with the stars & # 39; passed out after his performance in the fifth week, saying:" I forgot to breathe. "Donny would win the ninth season."

Donny, did you write this? Be honest.

This important realization of Imagine Dragons

The best writers capture things we have always felt, but could never find words.

Chris Richards, music critic for the Washington Post, did it for me this year. When writing about Imagine Dragons' part-time performance at the national college football championship last January, Richards wrote: “For 10 difficult minutes, the band played almost every song they forgot to forget. There was one that says: "Thunder, thunder, thunder" ("Thunder"). And he who says: "Believer, believer!" ("Believer"). Unfortunately, the one who says: "Radioactive! Radioactive!" (I forget what it is called) did not play.

Making fun of the biggest band in Utah is an activity that I appreciate. And yet, somehow, I never realized that all his choirs are simply the title of the song repeated over and over again. Thanks Chris

Vox "Earworm" Videos

Since last year, Vox has released "Earworm", a series of video essays on popular music. They are a must see. My personal favorite is this 11-minute explainer about "Sir Duke" by Stevie Wonder. Thanks to stellar graphics, storytelling and audio editing, the series explains musically complex ideas in a way that any beginner can enjoy. The episode "Sir Duke" also introduced me to musician Jacob Collier, whose album "Djesse Vol. 2" has been one of my favorites of 2019.

"When the Amish go on vacation"

Photographer Dina Litovsky followed Amish and Mennonite families to Sarasota, Florida, where they vacation every winter for weeks or even months. Litovsky's photos are captivating: Amish and Mennonite teenagers, dressed in hats and flip flops, licking ice cream cones; smiling old women riding tricycles; Younger women with pink ankle-length dresses that got into the coastal waters. There is something wonderfully therapeutic in these images.

The most beautiful and morbid encounter in the world

The writer @sixthformpoet shared a true story of 10 tweets that begins on his father's gravestone and ends in a place you would never expect. This story has more twists and turns than the best romantic comedy in the world. However, I don't want to give too much. Just read it.

ONE

My dad died. Classic start of a funny story. He was buried in a small town in Sussex. I was very close to my dad, so I visited his grave a lot. I still do it (DO NOT WORRY, IT WORKS MORE)

– sixthformpoet (@sixthformpoet) June 9, 2019

Nice, but I felt bad for the guy buried next to my dad. He never had flowers. He died on Christmas day at 37, nobody left flowers and now there is an emerging florist in the grave next door. Then I started buying flowers. I started buying flowers for a deceased man that I had never met.

– sixthformpoet (@sixthformpoet) June 9, 2019

I wondered if there was a hidden connection between us, something that secretly attracted me to him. Maybe we went to the same school, we played for the same football club or whatever. So I searched Google for his name, and ten seconds later I found it.

– sixthformpoet (@sixthformpoet) June 9, 2019

That's why nobody ever left flowers. No one but me, of course. I left her flowers. I left flowers every two weeks. Every two weeks FOR TWO HALF YEAR.

– sixthformpoet (@sixthformpoet) June 9, 2019

I discovered where they were buried, bought flowers and drove to the cemetery. While I stood before their graves muttering apologies, a woman appeared behind me. He wanted to know who he was and why he was leaving flowers for his aunts and grandparents. CLUMSY.

– sixthformpoet (@sixthformpoet) June 9, 2019

I explained and she said ok, that's strange but quite sweet. I said thank you, yes, it's a bit strange and, oh God, I asked for a drink. Incredibly, she said yes. Two years later, he said yes again when I asked him to marry me because that is how I met my wife.

(FINAL)

– sixthformpoet (@sixthformpoet) June 9, 2019