The 7 best albums of 2019

It was a curious time to make and consume music in 2019. Sounds came to us from all directions – via streaming platforms, TikTok, the predominantly teenage micro-entertainment app that promotes impermanence, on YouTube and Instagram Stories, spilling over from the darkness of theaters that told stories of high heel strippers who robbed greedy goons from Wall Street during the recession. Surprisingly, in the summer, this period of succulent maximalism which gives and gives and gives, the two best songs of the year were already claimed. They belonged to a pair of social media comedians with a knack for understanding the strange rhythms of our dispersed and Internet-connected era: Lil Nas X and Lizzo, with "Old Town Road" and "Juice" respectively, reigned in top of the charts; they maintained pop awareness in a way that was both exciting and exhausting. Their music lived on the Internet. The Internet never sleeps.

What is more difficult to assess in this era of dissolving industry, which does not really benefit complete projects in the same way as singles, is how much albums can still influence the musical landscape. Perhaps the most important question to ask is this: does it matter? We want them to matter – that’s what my guts tell me, at least – even if their importance diminishes, then even as machines drive us to organize our own closed musical realms, piece by piece, disparate song by disparate song.

This is obvious: the best albums of 2018 were noteworthy pop art pieces – large-scale exercises and economics (Robyn, Cardi B, Kamasi Washington, Pusha T, Rosalia). As for 2019, the best albums of the year were exactly the opposite (despite Kanye West's efforts to use Jesus Is King as a kind of unifying opera). They were all about crossed ambitions, they felt less radical and more real, playing with structure and texture as much as they looked for anti-populist sensitivities. For Generation Z, it was a year of dawn – absorbing by theme, a rising cabal of artists suggesting a lasting promise (Rico Nasty, Summer Walker, Pop Smoke, Clairo and Tierra Whack). Two of the brightest chewing gums of the year, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby, were an exquisite study in physics – all propellant, creating music based on nothing but momentum, the heart and self-confidence.

The seven albums below have little in common other than being strangely exceptional in a period of constant turmoil. The noise is relentless. These albums sounded the loudest. In alphabetical order, I present:

Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy

The funk is strange. So how do you go about queer queer? Open your first album with a nine-minute break from bisexuality ("Like Me") and end it with one of the most touching love ballads of the decade ("N Side"). Lacy's funk love odyssey was a rocket bound for the moon; deeply and deeply satisfying. I never want to go down.

Bandana, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib

Soul music, by definition, has been caged in the past. It's hard to innovate further with real original flourishes. Not that it can't be done – 9th Wonder and Kanye West's debut are fantastic form practitioners – it's just a marvel to hear Madlib, California's reclusive producer, do it in the year of our Lord Beyoncé, alongside the military – precise rhymes of Freddie Gibbs. Bandana is the best rap album of the year. Don't @ me!

IGOR, Tyler the Creator

IT'S THE ALBUM TYLER THAT WAS MADE. IT'S THE ALBUM TYLER THAT WAS MADE. IT'S THE ALBUM TYLER THAT WAS MADE. IT'S THE ALBUM TYLER THAT WAS MADE. IT'S THE ALBUM TYLER THAT WAS MADE.

Para Mi, Cuco

A sweeter, sweeter acid journey through Hawthorne, Boyle Heights, Bell Gardens, Cypress Park and beyond. A dream love letter to Mexican migrants who came to the United States with nothing and found everything. A house party that never ends. A woozy psychedelic triumph over falling in and out of love. Para Mi is truly resplendent.

Something like a war, kindness

London multihyphenate Kindness launches its third studio album with a puffy message: "There will be people who will say: 'You don't mix that with this', and you will say, 'Look at me.' # 39; ”And that's what something like a War is – an album of deliberate, brilliant and ecstatic synthesis. We are better for that.

When I get home, Solange

Of all the albums on this list, When I Get Home is the one who experiences structure best; his genius is revealed in the loop. The album is intended to be played and replayed and replayed. Start with "Down with the Clique", go to "Almeda" and let the last-minute crystals from "Jerrod" – a pure stretch of musical nirvana – lick your brain as you descend I-610 and down 39; horizon of better days.

When we fall asleep, where do we go ?, Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is an 18 year old who changes shape and doesn't know who Van Halen is. Billie Eilish makes primitive, teleported and thick music about climate change and addiction. Billie Eilish is the future of pop. The future of pop is in good hands.

Honorable mentions: All the mirrors, Angel Olsen; Father of the bride, Vampire Weekend; Homecoming: the live album, Beyoncé; Jaime, Brittany Howard; KIRK, DaBaby; Madeleine, FKA Twigs; Norman Fucking Rockwell, Lana Del Rey; Over It, Summer Walker; That's how you smile, Helado Negro.

