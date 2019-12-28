The 60-year-old New Yorker dies after being raided on Christmas Eve – National for $ 1

Loading...

A 60-year-old man who was kicked and beaten while defending his partner on Christmas Eve in a $ 17 robbery died.

Juan Fresnada died on Friday afternoon at the Bronx Hospital, where he was put in critical condition after the Tuesday morning raid, the New York City police said on Saturday. Officials have released surveillance photos and videos in hopes of finding suspects.

His partner, Byron Caceres, told the Daily News of New York that Fresnada had suffered the fatal blows when he tried to spare him and told him to get to safety, which he did.

"He tried to defend me," 29-year-old Caceres told the newspaper Wednesday. He said he couldn't call for help because he didn't have a cell phone. No contact information for him could be found immediately Saturday.

Police said the two men were walking around the Bronx neighborhood of Morrisania at around 1:30 a.m. when several muggers approached and asked for their property. When they refused, they were attacked.

Surveillance videos released by the police show a man grabbing another man's shirt, swinging him to the ground, and then beating him. Later clips show two more men joining the attacker. One reaches for a trash can when the beaten man gets up.

It is unclear whether it is Fresnada or Caceres that did not require hospitalization.

The Muggers took US $ 1 from the men and fled, the police said.

Honduras-born Caceres and Cuba-born Fresnada met in 2015 as part of a program for poor gay men and lived together in a building in Morrisania, according to the Daily News.

"He is very calm and I am the one who is stressed all the time," said Caceres on Wednesday when Fresnada was in intensive care.

According to Caceres, the Muggers said nothing to indicate that the attack was a hate crime.

A neighbor, Aletha Jacobs, told the Daily News that Fresnada was known and loved in the area.

"He never bothered anyone," she said. "He is a beautiful guy."

© 2019 The Canadian Press

