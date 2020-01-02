The 6 technological habits that change the life you need this year

Loading...

Start the new year well.

This is the year you are going to get those extra 10 pounds. You will also go to the gym three times a week, and you will organize, and live life to the fullest, and …

Aw, who are we kidding? Everyone makes those resolutions, and they are usually just a distant memory for Super Bowl Sunday. So, instead of those unrealistic promises to you, how about we start with something that is a bit more feasible? I have some recommendations on smart things that you can solve with your technology in the new year to make you happier, more productive and perhaps even less anxious.

Go back to the cloud

No matter how many times well-intentioned columnists tell us to go back, we find excuses for not doing that task. And so, when (not if) a horrible catastrophe makes the data on our PC or smartphone completely inaccessible, no backup is available. Or there is a backup of several months ago that is missing everything you've done lately.

This is where the cloud becomes a digital lifeguard, capturing the bits that document your digital life. It's easy to set up your smartphone to have a backup of every photo and video on the camera reel in the cloud you call home: Google Photos, Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive or Apple iCloud.

Meanwhile, on your PC or Mac, synchronize your important data files with that same cloud. It is particularly easy to do this with a OneDrive consumer account. After logging in, open the OneDrive Configuration, click on the Backup tab, click on Manage Backup and follow the instructions. Just be sure to save important files in the Desktop, Documents and Images folders, which will then be automatically backed up.

Be smart with passwords

Using an incorrect password and easy to guess can change your life. Ask anyone who has compromised a bank account. Reusing any password, even a secure one, is just as bad. If a careless website allows your credentials to be stolen, a certain thief will test them on other sites.

So how do you generate a secure and unique password for each account and how do you track all of them? Use a password manager. I prefer to store my highly encrypted password file in the cloud using 1Password, but it has many other options, as I explain in this article.

Also, do not use the "correct horse battery clip" as the password. It's almost as bad as "123456".

Turn on 2FA everywhere

If, despite your best precautions, an online thief steals your credentials for an important website or service, you have another obstacle to get in your way. Add multi-factor authentication (often called two-factor authentication, or 2FA) to each important online account. This is especially important for email credentials, any type of banking or payment service and all your social media accounts. In fact, if an important service does not offer 2FA as a security option, perhaps you should ask them why not.

Both Google and Microsoft create simple and elegant authentication applications for smartphones. If you are the independent type, try the free Authy app. I have assembled a 2FA explainer that can help you get started. Do it today.

Stop adjusting things

In the early days of the PC revolution, computers were like the Ford Model T. If you took one on the road, you better have a complete toolkit at hand and be prepared to get very greasy while working under the hood. .

The height of the Model T was almost exactly a century ago. In the 21st century, when cars are primarily code, it won't make your Tesla go faster by entering and editing some configuration files. The same is true with PCs. I routinely see people who insist that they can make their computer machines run at high speed with some editions of the registry.

But when I analyze these magical adjustments more deeply, I almost never find that any of these trivial changes really makes a difference, and each one implies the risk of unintended consequences that affect performance. Most modern computing is only physical, after all. Do you want a faster computer? Add more memory or replace that old rotating disk with an SSD.

Take your updates

Among the foil hat set, it is fashionable to argue that true experts focus their energy on preventing software developers from installing updates. After all, they believe that the best version of their operating system was the one that was launched three years ago (or five years ago, or even ten years ago) and everything that has happened since then has been an un mitigated disaster.

Meanwhile, here in Earth-1, all major software platforms are continuously updated. Problems with updates are relatively rare and usually resolve in days or, very rarely, in one or two weeks.

If you prefer to adopt a conservative approach, it is quite easy to defer updates for up to a month while waiting for others to identify any problem. But wasting energy trying to override the built-in update code is time that will never come back.

Uninstall your antivirus

There could have been a case to install third-party antivirus software on a Windows PC a decade or two ago, but today? Not that much. Windows Defender, which is part of every installation of Windows 10, is good enough.

That is not just condemning with weak praise, either.

These days, the only reason there is a third-party antivirus is for PC manufacturers to get a benefit from the rewards they get for pre-installing this junk on new and cheap PCs for consumers. The overwhelming majority of malicious software must shut down long before it reaches your PC, using the integrated protections provided by your email provider, your ISP and your web browser.

In fact, that third-party software is likely to get in the way of an update or accidentally quarantine a crucial system file. Save your money and just get rid of it. If you have a PC on which one of the great third-party security programs came pre-installed, you may have to use a special tool to get rid of it completely. Here are some useful links for Norton, McAfee and Trend Micro products.