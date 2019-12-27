The 5 best new racing games that will arrive in 2020

Loading...

2020 is fast approaching and with it will come a lot of new video game titles to play with desire. That said, now is a good time to start marking which video games to watch when they officially launch next year. Let's take a hand, in this list, in particular, we will review the best racing video games that will be released next year.

# 5 Circuit superstars

Developer: Original Fire Games

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: 2020

Cooperative: N / A

Competitive Multiplayer: Yes

Just by looking at the Circuit Superstars, you may have written this game as an arcade runner. With a bright and colorful visual point of view and watching the game from a top-down perspective, the developers of Original Fire Games are taking out what they expect to be a racing title that will give players a lot of emotions. The complete set of features that will come out for this game has not yet been presented, but we know that there will be a large selection of vehicles to choose from when you run along the track.

It is also observed that the developers linked to the game have more than fifteen years of real experience in motor racing, so this game will incorporate the skills learned to offer an authentic racing experience. Everything from knowing the track on which he will run to the car he will control will play an important role in the first place. At the moment, the game does not yet have a specific release date, but we expect it to be released on the platforms of the current generation in 2020.

# 4 TT Isle of Man 2

Developer: Kylotonn

Publisher: Bigben Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Cooperative: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Note: TT image Isle of Man

TT Isle of Man was launched in 2018 as a bike-centered racing game. The players had a variety of motorcycles to choose from, as they compete offline or against online competitors with up to eight players. Now a sequel, TT Isle of Man 2, is currently under development from Kylotonn. That said, you can expect the game to present the 2019 season of riders and their bikes.

For those who are not familiar, Isle of Man is a famous circuit that is used for racing and is known to be a place that has caused many deaths of professional runners, so it is certainly not a place for a rookie runner. in. We are still waiting for more information to come out with TT Isle of Man 2, but we are sure that the developers hope to bring a jump in the images along with the adjustment of the mechanics of the bicycle. After all, the routes come full of right turns, narrow paths and an environment that will surely attract the attention of the players, so it is a real challenge to keep your bike on the road when you run along the road.

# 3 Drift19

Developer: ECC Games S.A.

Publisher: PlayWay

Platforms: PC

Launch: TBA

Cooperative: N / A

Competitive Multiplayer: N / A

Most racing titles offer drift mechanics, but the developers of ECC Games S.A. expect them to bring a truly defined drift experience with their next title. Drift19 focuses on drifting and is something you will need to master to win races or complete challenges. Using a variety of cars, both old and new, players will not only get behind the wheel but also take their skills to dominate the team that is presented just below the hood. Apparently, players can build cars, fix them and offer a tune-up.

We are still not sure how much the game will focus on adjusting your vehicles, but we do know that you will have access to all the basic elements normally offered in simulation style racing games. Players can adjust the engine, suspension, wheels and even the direction to name just a few key areas. Currently, the game is scheduled to launch for the PC platform, but we are still waiting for an official launch window.

# 2 Project Cars 3

Developer: Slightly Mad Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Platforms: TBA

Launch: TBA

Cooperative: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Note: Image of Project Cars 2

Slightly Mad Studios is known for delivering racing titles since they launched Need for Speed: Shift in 2009. We are now preparing for the third installment of its Project Cars franchise, but developers keep things a bit quiet about the game in this moment. . That said, there was an idea of ​​what you can expect from Slightly Mad Studios CEO Ian Bell. The statements were featured on Bell's gtplanet forums, which claimed fans shouldn't expect the same game compared to their previous release, Project Cars 2.

In Project Cars 3, Ian Bell said there is a focus on providing a more fun and less sandbox-style game. While there will apparently still be a sandbox area, there will be more structured style game elements at all times. In July of this year, Ian Bell also tweeted that the game series has reached a revolution and claims that Project Cars 3 is 200% better than the sequel. With a fairly wide area of ​​experience with racing games, we are certainly interested in seeing how the developer will evolve the franchise for its next third installment. For now, it is a waiting game to see the launch of the game material along with the confirmation of the platform.

# 1 Gran Turismo 7

Developer: Polyphony Digital

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: TBA

Launch: TBA

Cooperative: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Note: GT Sport image.

The Gran Turismo series has been a success for the Sony PlayStation platform line. It is a game that not only gives players a real simulated career experience, but also offers a real graphical view of the performance of a console. Currently, the Polyphony Digital development studio has been working on Gran Turismo Sport content, but that does not mean that they are not developing the next installment of the franchise. It has been confirmed that a new Gran Turismo game is in process, but we do not necessarily know if it is Gran Turismo 7 or maybe a sequel to Gran Turismo Sport at this time.

Nothing has been fully revealed yet, but comments have been made about the creator of the Kazunori Yamauchi series about what is coming. According to the creator of the series when speaking with gtplanet, the development team is in a good place with the technology created for Gran Turismo Sport and that we could see another installment that uses the PSVR. If that is the case, then the PlayStation 5 can demonstrate that it provides more power to really provide a better virtual reality racing experience. That said, players should expect the next game to include a combination of work done in the past, present and future series. The real question that remains is whether the next Gran Turismo title will see a launch for the PlayStation 4 platform of the current generation or if we can see it as a launch title for PlayStation 5.

Cousin

Fast and furious crossroads

Developer: Slightly Mad Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Cooperative: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

The Fast & Furious movie franchise has been around for several years and each installment has a lot of revenue. In fact, there is so much revenue for the franchise that there is now a new incentive to offer other entertainment media for intellectual property fans. A video game spin-off is being prepared where we will see familiar faces jumping into a new story fueled by adrenaline.

This game was announced during The Game Awards 2019, where not much information was obtained on what the story will be based on. Instead, we could take a look at the game where we can see fast cars, shots and, of course, many explosions. We are not sure how many street races there will be in the game, but since the franchise started running through closed streets and proving its worth against other competitors.