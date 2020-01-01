The 49ers Saleh is ready to meet with the Browns; other attendees are still on the air, reports say – The Reporter

Loading...

Last year was Sean McVay, this year is Kyle Shanahan.

If an assistant coach has a connection with a young offensive genius, he gets his name in rumors and reports for coach interviews throughout the NFL.

The 49ers co-offensive coordinators, Mike McDaniel (running) and Mike LaFleur (passing) are apparently in limbo, waiting to see if they will meet with the Browns or another team.

According to reports, both Mike were expected to meet Cleveland on their vacancy as head coach, as did 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. However, that was before the Browns separated from general manager John Dorsey.

Ian Rappoport of NFL.com reported Wednesday that Saleh has an organized meeting with the Browns office this weekend in the Bay Area, while the 49ers are in their goodbyes. But McDaniel and LaFleur still don't have interviews.

The delay is probably related to the turmoil at the Browns main office this week, which Yahoo reporter Charles Robinson has described, after firing first-year coaches Freddie Kitchens on Sunday and Dorsey two days later.

The main office seems to be now managed by strategy director Paul DePodesta, whom Bay Area residents can remember as Billy Beane's number opener for the A of the Moneyball era. Rappoport says that DePodesta is now running the head coach search after some "mixed messages" sent by the team in recent days.

Could that leave the Niners offensive coordinators without an interview? Whether he does it or not, the chaotic energy emanating from the Browns headquarters can stop Saleh or anyone considering becoming the twelfth head coach in Cleveland since 1999.