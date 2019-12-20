The & # 39; vast majority & # 39; of the outbreak of vaping disease was attributed to vitamin E

Loading...

Health officials now blame vitamin E acetate for the "vast majority" of cases in the vaping disease outbreak in the US. UU. And they say doctors should monitor patients more closely after they return home from the hospital. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the updated council on Friday. In a related movement on Friday, authorities investigating how patients obtained possibly contaminated vape products said they had closed 44 websites announcing the sale of illegal vaping cartridges containing THC. based on a close look at approximately 3% of patients with vaping disease who returned to the hospital after discharge and seven who died after hospital discharge. The study suggests that vaping diseases can worsen, even be fatal, after patients leave the hospital and doctors must monitor patients within two days of sending them home. The two-day follow-up after hospital discharge is shorter than the previous recommendation of one to two weeks. Related: Congress raises the age for smoking and vaping to 21 years Compared to other patients with vaping diseases, those who returned to the hospital They were more likely to have chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or other respiratory problems such as sleep apnea. Those who died after hospital discharge were more likely to be 50 years of age or older. The CDC also published new information that continues to point to a culprit: vitamin E acetate, a thickening agent that has been added to the illicit THC vaporization liquids. THC is the chemical in marijuana that makes users feel drugged. A report published in the New England Journal of Medicine identified the substance in the pulmonary fluid of 48 of the 51 patients with vaping disease and did not find it in the lung fluid of healthy people. Vitamin E acetate has also been found in samples of vaping products. In the strongest language so far about the cause of the outbreak, Dr. Anne Schuchat of the CDC told reporters during a conference call on Friday that it is her "conclusion" that vitamin E acetate caused the disease in "the vast majority of patients". The outbreak of lung lesions related to vaping in the country continues, but new cases are in decline. More than 2,500 cases of vaping disease have been reported in all 50 states. There have been 54 deaths and more deaths are being investigated. Interviews with patients and family members took researchers to some of the websites that were closed by the Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Control Administration. The agencies did not announce criminal charges. The 44 domains of the website, with names that include Stoners Marketplace and Anonymous Meds, now direct visitors to a message in red letters that says "This site has been seized." Researchers have said they are not interested in taking action against people who use vaping products and instead focus on suppliers. Some of the websites that were closed were fraudulent sites intended to raise money without sending products to consumers, authorities said.

