The & # 39; People & # 39; He was surprised to discover that the Bentley Continental GT was named the "Car of the Year"

Loading...

The Bentley Continental GT. Image: Bentley

As people, we often refer to "people" as the average. Sure, there are people with 42 supercars at home and people with none at all, but "people", as a collective, are the Toyota Leased Corollas of the world. Therefore, any normal person assumes that the recipient of an award called the "People's Car of the Year" would be at Corolla levels, or at least somewhere within that stratosphere.

But is not. Not adorable of you to think that, though.

The "People's Car of the Year" is actually the Bentley Continental GT, which, in its basic form, costs about $ 200,000. The car received the award in October, but it will forgive us if our Rolodex of Bentley press awards are outdated.

But Bentley included the award in his announcement about winning 26 "world awards" last week, saying that the People's Car of the Year title came during the UK Car Awards, representing the Times, Sunday Times and The Sun. If you're thinking, "What the hell, man, I'm one of the" people "and I don't even have enough cash for a Bentley brand pen," join the club!

Such are the problems of a society where the rich get richer and the rest of us stay here and ask ourselves: “Is the Continental GT a people's car? Is that where we are now? No, no, it is not. It can't be I am the people, and that car costs as much as my house. ” Perhaps if we rethink how this economy of ours works, real people would not be subject to predatory loan cycles in real average cars while the Continental GT is crowned. & # 39; The town car of the year & # 39 ;. If someone had criticized this system earlier in history.

But that is not happening, and the definition of "the people" is apparently relative, since, according to Sun columnist Jeremy Clarkson, the people who live around him have helicopters. You see, the trips by land are for the peasants, which makes the Continental GT a car of the people, no, sorry, the car of the people.

This is what Clarkson said on the subject, through the Sunday Times:

Recognizing that calling the £ 148,800 Bentley Continental GT V8 a "people's car" might be considered a bit exaggerated, and receiving some laughs from the audience, Clarkson joked:

"Number one, Bentley is owned by Volkswagen, and as we know, Volkswagen means" people's car. "The second reason is that, around where I live, there are people and they all have helicopters. Then it's a people car. Surprise a little when I check a car and see how much it costs … [it is surprising] how little the Bentley costs compared to how much I expected it to be. They are always much cheaper than you think they will be, especially when you sit inside and they are exceptionally good. […] "

Clarkson also said the Continental GT is a "wonderful, wonderful car," and that he wants one.

Surely, you can afford one, unlike real people.

.