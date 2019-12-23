The & # 39; Moment & # 39; button of Google Duo takes screenshots of a call

Loading...

Google Duo has recently added some new features for Pixel phones and there appear to be more new features coming. In the latest Duo update, Google has been spotted a new & # 39; Moment & # 39; recording button that takes screenshots of the video call.

In Google Duo v69 for Android, a few lines have been added regarding this new button & # 39; Moment & # 39 ;. However, the people at XDA could manually enable the feature and show what it looked like.

This latest feature, & # 39; Moment & # 39 ;, is designed to allow users to take a photo of a specific part of their video call. A button that is very similar to the shutter button that you would find in a camera app appears in the video call screen when the function is enabled in the settings menu. When pressed, it takes a screenshot of the video call, but not in a traditional way.

Instead of a typical screenshot, & # 39; Moment & # 39; a side view of the two video feeds and shows them in full screen. It's a much nicer way to capture the moment between both parties instead of focusing on just one. In particular when Google disables the feature manually, Google issues a warning that users can still take screen shots with their normal device control. It is currently unclear whether Duo users can block others from using this "Moment" function without content.

