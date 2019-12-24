The 3 biggest storage advances of the 2010s

Loading...

I've been looking for storage technology for over 40 years, starting with the choice of mass storage for the original Apple [I bought in 1978. $ 800 for a 140 KB floppy disk or $ 50 for a Panasonic cassette deck? Yes, I bought the cassette deck, which taught me the meaning of random access storage.

Every decade since then, the pace of storage change has accelerated, and teenagers were no exception. Driving that change are 3 key technologies.

Flash storage

The first time I wrote about flash memory for ZDNet, a reader complained that he expected to hear about Adobe Flash, the graphics standard now obsolete. Nobody makes that mistake today!

Flash was invented in the 1980s by Toshiba, whose storage division separated last year as Kioxia. It took Flash to take off because, as a semiconductor, it took decades to build the volumes that allowed costs to fall. In 1991, I paid $ 400 for a 10 MB Compact Flash card, $ 40 / MB, for my all-time favorite laptop, the HP Omnibook 300.

Flash enabled the iPhone and replaced the 8mm magnetic video tapes, I still have a full drawer, and I practically killed the 35mm film cameras. As the industry invested billions in new factories, the price has continued to decline, which makes flash the dominant solid-state storage in the world today.

SSD

It was not until around 2005 that the flash became as cheap as DRAM, and it was then that designers realized their potential in the data center, where FusionIO's fast but expensive PCIe SSDs were popular. But the disastrous floods in Thailand in 2011, which destroyed almost half of the world's hard drive production capacity, forced an increase in hard drive prices that suddenly made flash SSDs seem relatively affordable.

While Apple directed the burden on SSDs, offering them on the first MacBook Air in 2008, it was the increase in HDD prices that made many people realize that despite their high price per GB, SSDs They really improved the performance of your system. With its widespread adoption even on basic machines, the client-side hard drive market collapsed, and volumes fell in the last five years.

But don't fear, hard drives, like tape, will continue to have a home in data centers for decades to come. They are still significantly cheaper than flash SSDs per GB, which is what will make cloud providers buy them.

Cloud

The biggest storage history for teenagers was the arrival of cloud storage, along with the cloud infrastructure. The cloud has drastically reduced the business and technological friction of the acquisition and management of IT infrastructure.

The cloud has had side effects in several areas:

– Cloud has moved away from the storage array market that was once robust. EMC, once the data storage giant, was sold to Dell. The remaining independents, especially new businesses, tend to focus on direct sales to cloud giants or selling cloud-like infrastructure to businesses.

– Cloud has made storage advances largely owned and hidden. When the scale of large companies is operating at 10000x, it employs doctoral armies and controls its entire stack, there is no reason to share technological discoveries.

– Similarly, providers make investments, such as 100 GB Blu-ray discs, which seem unjustified by consumer demand. I call this the shadow IT market.

Cloud has turned data infrastructure into a utility. In the same way that we don't know where the energy comes from in our homes, we don't know where much of our computing takes place, especially for mobile devices. Cloud will not completely replace local systems, but it is highly competitive.

The storage bits take

As vast as these changes have been, the 20s will eclipse them. More on that later. Happy New Year!

Comments welcome!