The 25 best GBA games ever made

The Game Boy Advance brought the iconic platform of Nintendo handhelds to the 32-bit era. The huge library of original games and the great selection of Super Nintendo classics make it one of, if not the, the greatest Nintendo handheld of all time. The best GBA games have cemented the place of the console in history.

From the original iteration from 2001 to the clamshell and backlighting Game Boy Advance SP, to the extremely small Game Boy Micro, the Game Boy Advance family of systems has a special place in many hearts. The GBA was the latest version of the Game Boy series before Nintendo launched the Nintendo DS with two screens in 2004.

In the spirit of nostalgia, let's count down the 25 best GBA games of all time, which are still good times today.

1. The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap is at the top of our list for a number of reasons: endless charm, brilliant overworld and dungeon design, smart puzzles and even smarter puzzle mechanics. The Minish Cap told the background story of Vaati, the main opponent and important figure in Four Swords. After Vaati petrified Princess Zelda, Link rescued a magical sentimental hat with a bird's head that shrinks him to a microscopic size while wearing, just like the Minish, the little creatures who worked tirelessly to help remove darkness from the world. The hat, the central whim of the game, made exploring Hyrule a much different experience than before. It opened new places and offered new perspectives, illustrating how majestic the world of Hyrule is. The Minish Cap had all the prominent features of a successful Zelda game, from outstanding dungeons to whimsical city dwellers to the sheer pleasure that was offered when opening a treasure chest. And did you know that The Minish Cap was developed by Capcom, not Nintendo?

Look, before you get angry that we have placed Minish Cap over A Link to the Past, we wanted to give priority to the new experience. Regarding new experiences exclusively for GBA, Minish Cap takes the cake. Plus, Minish Cap has Tingle!

2. Golden sun

Camelot Software Planning, known from Shining Force and Mario sports titles, surprised everyone with the 2001 Golden Sun, a courageous attempt to deliver an original Final Fantasy-like experience on a handheld platform. And boy, did Camelot ever succeed. Golden Sun played Isaac and three other adventurers in their quest to save the world of Weyard. It had all the attributes of a Final Fantasy game – a lifeline across the world, random turn-based battles and summons – but it also had a fair variety of overworld puzzles and a much deeper story thanks to a wealth of dialogue and exhibition. The sequel, Golden Sun: The Lost Age, told the story from the opponents' perspective. Both games are excellent in themselves, but the original is not only the best GBA RPG ever; it is one of the best turn-based RPGs that have been released to this day. If you've missed Golden Sun, find a way to play it, such as via Wii U. A sequel called Golden Sun: Dark Dawn also came to DS if you want even more Golden Sun in your life.

3. Castlevania: Aria or Sorrow

The third and final GBA Castlevania game, Aria of Sorrow, showed that it was still possible to reach the series at the level of greatness shown in Symphony of the Night. That's right. First we said that Metroid Fusion was better than Super Metroid, and now we put Aria or Sorrow on the same pedestal as Symphony of the Night. Unlike its predecessors, Aria of Sorrow brought the vampire series to the future and placed users in the shoes of Soma Cruz, a teenager with occult power who could bring about the reincarnation of Dracula. Aria of Sorrow has the non-linear exploration of SotN, meaningful RPG mechanics, a set of cool weapons, and a series of daunting but amazing end-of-life battles. Throw in the mechanics of Tactical Souls, which adjusts gameplay and statistics by defeating enemies, and Aria of Sorrow was the richest entry to date. It still stands today as one of the best Castlevania games and try Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night on Switch for a taste of a game in the same style.

4. Metroid Fusion

It is no surprise that Metroid Fusion was developed by the same team that created Super Metroid. Fusion practically felt like a non-related sequel when it was launched in 2002. Fusion had an equally open world to explore, allowing players to explore and discover secrets and ways at their own pace. The Nintendo R & D1 team refined the Super Metroid battle and introduced countless new power-ups and mechanics into the process. It may be blasphemy to say, but Metroid Fusion is not only one of the best games on GBA; it is the best 2D Metroid ever made.

5. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Four Swords

Not much needs to be said about A Link to the Past, the classic top-down Zelda adventure for SNES. The GBA port perfectly captured the enchanting Light and Dark Worlds from Hyrule. However, the port also introduced a new feature called Four Swords. In this cooperative mode, two to four players can work together to solve puzzles and defeat bad guys in dungeons. Although the main campaign ultimately earns A Link to the Past high on this list, the addition of Four Swords made the GBA version the definitive way to play one of the best games of all time, even when compared to the Nintendo Switch Online version available through a subscription.

6. Advance Wars

Intelligent Systems, the studio behind Fire Emblem, was also behind the largest turn-based strategy game at GBA: Advance Wars. The starting point was simple: a blue army stands opposite a red army, each consisting of tanks, infantrymen and artillery. With powerful strategic gameplay, a deep campaign and a map maker, Advance Wars had everything a strategy fan could wish for. Just like Fire Emblem, Advance Wars came from an exclusive Japanese series called Famicon Wars, so we are very lucky to have it in North America. The GBA also received a sequel in Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. Although great, it felt more like an add-on to its already robust predecessor, and the DS sequences were not as classic as the original. View Wargroove on Nintendo Switch for a similar experience.

7. Metroid: Zero Mission

What do you get when you combine the atmosphere and nostalgia of the original Metroid with modern mechanics? Well, a damn great game. Metroid: Zero Mission, a new show of the 1986 classic, tells the story of Samus Aran's first adventure with the sophisticated fight in Super Metroid and Metroid Fusion. Great to watch and even better to play, Zero Mission made returning to Planet Zebes completely fresh.

8. WarioWare: Twisted!

Building on the hectic "microgame" formula of WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames!, WarioWare: Twisted! added extra feedback – one of only two GBA games with the feature – and a gyro sensor. The result? An experience like no other on the handheld. Microgames requires players to complete fast-fire tasks in seconds. None of the games were particularly complex, but they were all fun. Even the plot, where Wario got angry at a GBA game and threw the handheld against the wall, fell perfectly in line with the irreverent tone of the game. On a scale of pure "fun value," you would be hard pressed to find a more satisfying GBA game, especially if you played it in public, run wildly, and run your GBA like crazy. Some games can also be found in the 3DS release WarioWare Gold, along with microgames from the rest of the series.

9. Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga has kicked off one of the best Mario spin-off series from Nintendo. Although the game starts in the well-known Mushroom Kingdom, it quickly moves on to Beanbean Kingdom, a big world that the brothers have to traverse to restore the voice of Princess Peach. Subdivided by his core idea, Superstar Saga was a turn-based role play. But Nintendo and the now defunct developer AlphaDream have stacked the battle by adding time-based maneuvers that nodded back to Mario & # 39; s platform roots. Control over Mario and Luigi at the same time also contributed to the many fun puzzles in the area. Superstar Saga today stands out as one of the best RPG & # 39; s in the GBA.

10. Last fantasy VI

Final Fantasy VI only came to Game Boy Advance in North America in 2007, more than two years after the launch of the Nintendo DS. In many ways, it was launched as a & # 39; thank you & # 39; for Game Boy fans for their long-term support. As one of the best entries in the long-running role-playing series, Final Fantasy VI was a perfect port that first brought the epic story, strategic gameplay, and wonderful soundtrack to a handheld device. The GBA also received fantastic gates from Final Fantasy I & II, Final Fantasy IV and Final Fantasy V, but Final Fantasy VI deserves a place on our list. It is simply one of the best RPGs ever made.

11. Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2

We would not include Super Mario World, one of the greatest side-scrolling platformers of all time, in this list. Released as Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2, this GBA port of the SNES classic features all the right tones and introduced one of Mario & # 39; s most incredible adventures to a new generation of gamers.

12. Fire logo

The first Fire Emblem game that arrived in North America, Fire Emblem introduced Western gamers into a strategy game with tons of depth, solid writing style and a medieval aesthetic appearance with personality. Fire Emblem & # 39; s rock-paper-scissors, turn-based tactic gameplay has become known, but we owe Fire Emblem for GBA for continuing to receive excellent games in the series outside of Japan. A sequel, Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones also came to the Game Boy Advance.

13. Yoshi & # 39; s Island: Super Mario Advance 3

Yoshi & # 39; s Island: Super Mario Advance 3, ported from the SNES, brought the absolutely beautiful platform adventure with multicolored Yoshis and a howling Baby Mario to a handheld. Amazingly, the hand-drawn appearance of the game has been well transferred to the GBA's small screen. It also played like a charm. With regard to platform platforms from the SNES era, the island of Yoshi was one of the most complex in design, with many levels and secrets in abundance. Yoshi & # 39; s Island for GBA has not missed a beat, and we are grateful for that.

14. Mario Golf: Advance Tour

At the launch it could be said that Mario Golf: Advance Tour was the best portable golf game ever. As a follow-up to Mario Golf from GBC, Advance Tour maintained the RPG mechanics and implemented an overworld in which players run through a series of challenges on four unique courses. With great three-click arcade gameplay, a robust campaign full of challenges and multiplayer game modes, Advance Tour competed with its GameCube counterpart, Toadstool Tour, launched a year earlier.

15. Pokémon Emerald

We can just as easily include Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire in this list because Emerald is the improved version of the third generation of Pokémon games. However, we are going with Emerald, because it contained Pokémon of Gold and Silver. Like all regular Pokémon games, Emerald has instructed you to become the very best Pokémon trainer by paving your way through eight gyms and the Elite Four. Emerald was a wonderful time constraint that forced you to fill in your Pokédex and explore the big open world until, well, the following Pokémon games arrived.

16. Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

The best Mario game from the NES era, Super Mario Advance 4; Super Mario Bros. 3 is a must for all Mario fans. Not only did it introduce countless mechanics that have become Mario staples – sliding down ramps, throwing blocks and climbing bars – it also brought Mario & # 39; s flying raccoon suit into the fold. The eight unique worlds contain some of the best variety in a mainline Mario game. Simply put, Super Mario Bros. 3 is a classic that came to life at the GBA.

17. Castlevania: circle of the moon

A launch game, Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, felt like an ode to early titles in the series. Nathan, a vampire hunter, mainly armed with a whip, visits Dracula to save his mentor. Circle of the Moon clearly cut back to the SNES and NES Castlevania titles, but also got clues from Symphony of the Night in its RPG elements. In the end Circle of the Moon felt like an adventure that was tied to two eras, but somehow it came together beautifully and the GBA got a blazing start. However, we recommend that you play it on a console with a backlit screen, because it is very dark by default.

18. Final Fantasy Tactics Advance

Final Fantasy Tactics Advance is perhaps the deepest game of the GBA era. Tactics Advance, a spin-off from the mainline series, ordered players to assemble a clan of warriors to fight on grid-style battlefields in turn-based tactical combat. With customizable options in abundance – including 34 unique jobs – a team that worked well created many tons of thought and experimentation in the long term. Tactics Advance was not for the faint of heart, although it was probably the best game on GBA for serious strategy game buffs.

19. Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong & # 39; s Double Trouble

Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong & # 39; s Double Trouble seems to be a forgotten game in the DK Country series. It was originally launched on SNES two months after the Nintendo 64 brought Nintendo games to 3D, reducing exposure. But the adventure with Dixie Kong and her sweet cousin Kiddy Kong got a second chance at the GBA port. Varied level design and challenging platform game gameplay made Double Trouble from Dixie Kong a pure pleasure to play. The first two DKC games were also transferred to GBA, but we have a weakness for the hair-moving Dixie and her constantly confused young cousin.

20. Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories came by when the whimsical Disney Final Fantasy mashup was still meaningful. A direct sequel to the original, and the first spin-off in the now confusingly extensive series, Chain of Memories, remains one of the best entries in the franchise today. Acting in action gameplay for real-time strategy engineers has paid off enormously at GBA. With the help of an inspired map battle and mechanic, Sora and friends built their way through Castle Oblivion, hoping from Disney worlds using the memories of Sora. Chain of Memories looked great as well as played. If you want to play a nicer version of this excellent strategy game, the PS2 remaster is available in Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix on PS4 and PS3 and will be released on Xbox One in 2020.

21. Tony Hawk & # 39; s Pro Skater 2

It is still shocking how well the GBA port of Tony Hawk & # 39; s Pro Skater 2 has turned out. In addition to a few minor adjustments, THPS2 came all the way to GBA, including the excellent career mode that ordered skaters to make their way through levels that completed ten goals within a time limit. The GBA port used an inspired isometric perspective that really concealed the limitations of the GBA hardware. THPS2 remains one of the greatest extreme sports games of all time, and it kept its own and then some on Game Boy Advance.

22. Mario Tennis: Power Tour

Mario Tennis: Power Tour brought back the RPG mechanics that can be seen in Mario Tennis of the GBC. Playing as Clay, an emerging tennis star, players navigated their way through the Royal Tennis Academy in the Mushroom Kingdom. The leveling system promoted the lifespan and the core tennis tennis sparkled in both single and double matches. We are not entirely sure why Nintendo has largely left the excellent RPG elements in recent Mario Tennis games, but Power Tour remains fun even today.

23. Mario against Donkey Kong

Mario versus Donkey Kong, a spiritual successor to Donkey Kong, was a smart rebranding of the classic puzzle platform formula. With a wealth of content – 48 levels and a host of secret challenges – Mario versus Donkey Kong tested both your platform and puzzle skills. The principle: securing keys, packages and cute mini-Mario & # 39; s on the way to tidying up rooms. Nintendo and developer NST even threw in classic boss battles against DK itself. The entire sub-series is great, but Mario vs. Donkey has kicked things off in an exciting way.

24. Kirby & the Amazing Mirror

Kirby & the Amazing Mirror released at the end of the 2004 GBA lifecycle, and it reworked the Kirby formula in surprising and welcome ways. Leaving the traditional level-based progression system, Amazing Mirror was more structured as Metroid games, with nine different worlds connected by a winding labyrinth that gradually unrolled. Amazing Mirror retained the cute charm of the series, but had a depth that few Kirby games have seen before and since.

25. Baseball Advance

Sports sims, especially those with a tendency towards realism, have never done well on handhelds. Smilebit, a defunct division of Sega, changed that with 2002 & # 39; s Baseball Advance. With licenses for every MLB team and every player, Baseball Advance served as a valuable counterpart to the sims of the time. Sharp images combined with solid percussion, pitching and field mechanics made playing a 162-game season a big and exciting goal. Without counting Mario sports titles, Baseball Advance was without a doubt the most impressive sportsim that came to GBA.

