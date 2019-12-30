The 24/7 championship changed hands seven times over the weekend

Loading...

The US title is not the only championship that recently changed hands at a WWE live event (by the way, congratulations to El Idolo!). During the three in-house shows in New York City, Pittsburgh and Baltimore, the WWE 24/7 championship changed hands a total of seven times.

R-Truth entered the weekend as a 24/7 champion and left it again. In the meantime, he lost the belt to Samir Singh, who then lost it to Sunil Singh, who then returned it to R-Truth – and that was only in New York City. The following night in Pittsburgh, Truth lost the tape to Samir, who then lost it to WWE ring announcer Mike Rome, who was then rolled up by Sunil for the 1-2-3 and then held by Truth. These four title changes all occurred in less than a minute, as shown below:

The following night in Baltimore, Truth dropped the belt on Samir before taking it back and increasing his cumulative reign to 28. In fact, Truth is tied for the most decorated WWE superstar in Raven history with 32 combined championships between all titles with a parentage recognized by WWE. (Raven has won the hardcore championship 27 times, in addition to a few mid-card and tag team titles in WCW.) Maybe we should call him Future WWE Hall Of Famer R-Truth?

, (tagsToTranslate) Prowrestling (t) Mike Rom (t) R-Truth (t) Samir Singh (t) Sunil Singh (t) Wwe (t) Wwe 24/7 Championship