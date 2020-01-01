The 2020 Genesis GV80 is a luxury SUV that hits above its weight

Loading...

Image: Genesis

There is a new player on the scene with a full-size three-row luxury SUV, as if the world needed such a thing. Korean luxury brand Genesis has been building some incredibly well-tuned cars, and fans have been asking for an SUV model from the beginning. With a new architecture based on RWD, the GV80 seems ready to face competitors that cost much more, as is the form of Genesis.

Based on these shadow press images, it seems that the GV80 is a criminal informant who takes a clandestine meeting with his driver in a dark parking lot, but as far as we can see, the thing seems quite attractive. He is not overwhelmed by the overexcited design, the spirit of Genesis also continues there. It has a huge huge open mouth, but this could be the most cohesive use of such a large grill.

The GV80 certainly has the posture of a Mercedes GLS or a BMW X7, but with perhaps just a touch of Bentley Bentayga style. I still haven't decided if this is a good thing.

But the interior looks amazing from these images. Surely it will be a little cheaper than it seems, and is not up to the Germans, but at the price you will pay, which remains a secret, you probably won't mind.

The transmission options have not yet been released, but since it is sharing a platform with the next-generation Genesis G80, it would make sense that the Lambda turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 3.3-liter 365 horsepower and the 5-liter V8 Tau 407 horsepower would be transferred from the sedan. As would the 8-speed automatic. The GV80 will come as an RWD standard with an AWD option.

"In the past four years, Genesis has established itself as a respected luxury brand with superior vehicle quality and a line of class-leading sedans with a charismatic and discriminatory style," said William Lee, executive vice president and global chief of The Genesis brand. "With the launch of GV80, Genesis will raise expectations of excellence within the luxury SUV market."

"GV80 allows us to expand our definition of the Athletic Elegance design language to a new typology, while retaining sublime proportionality and form sophistication," said Luc Donckerwolke, Executive Vice President, Design Director, Hyundai Motor Group.

The GV80 will officially launch to dealerships later this month in Korea, and will be launched worldwide shortly thereafter.

