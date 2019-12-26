The 2010s were full of video games we’ll gladly revisit for decades to come

Loading...

Expand / Color scheme very nature oriented to our favorite video games of 2010.

Microsoft / Jonathan Blow / Riot Games / Derek You

Ars Decade under review: the 2010s

See more stories

As the 2010s end, looking back at the thousands and thousands of video games that were made in the last ten years is a daunting task. In fact, it is so daunting that we need a little more time: we will reduce that massive list to a selection of the most important games of the decade in the near future.

Meanwhile, however, we thought it would be interesting to survey Ars Brain Trust for some more relevant "Game of the Decade" selections. It is possible that these titles are not classified as the best games of the decade, or the most innovative, influential or even the best made. But each one stands out for a member of our staff as the most memorable and impressive gaming experience of the last ten years; the one that meant the most to us for one reason or another.

The results range from epic 100 hours to wasted time of meaningless mobile phones, and everything else. It may not form a complete description of the decade in the games, but together and individually, these are the titles that we will have the most when we look back in the 2010s.

The Isaac Renaissance Union

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=27Le3kOOFQk (/ embed)

Chosen by copy editor Aaron Zimmerman

The Binding of Isaac is a game about a boy named Isaac who flees to his basement to escape his mother, whom religious television has convinced that Isaac is an unrepentant sinner who must be killed. Isaac goes deeper and deeper into the maze beneath his house, eventually reaching his mother's womb in some way, and then into Hell himself, while firing piles of poop and distorted visions of his own psyche. Your weapon is your own tears. The game is full of hopelessly outdated memes and an endless toilet humor.

Look, I don't love that this is my favorite game of the decade, but sometimes a game chooses you.

The Binding of Isaac (including all its downloadable content, of course) has been my comforting food for games since it caught me in 2014. I love the sense of progression you get from a good role-playing game, and with The Binding of Isaac , I can feel that the power curve accelerates to ridiculous levels in less than an hour, as many times as I want. The great variety of game elements, and the way they interact in unique and interesting ways, still has no comparison in modern roguelikes. No two races play the same. Sometimes, RNG is a ruthless god who carries you with a horrible burden with which you have to do everything possible, and sometimes (OK, often) you become a disgustingly dominated hurricane of destruction.

There is no game in which I have invested more hours (no, I will not check my "Lost in Destiny" statistics), and I cannot imagine a time when I don't want to play it again just once more.

Dragon Age 2

Elected by technology policy reporter Kate Cox

In 2011, after months of being a victim of my husband and a friend, I gave in and tried Mass Effect. They were right, of course; I loved it and quickly immersed myself in ME2 later. But then I hit a wall: it was months before the third game came out, and I desperately wanted something to scratch that itch. So when I found this game for sale called Dragon Age 2 from the same studio, I thought it was worth a try for $ 15.

I played it Then, I immediately played it again. And for the third time. A different Hawke every time, following the script in this three-act play, this three-season television arc doomed to a tragic end. Basically, I was in love with him despite his flaws, and in the same way that my fanatic heart fell in love with Star Wars in my teens or Lord of the Rings in college. I wanted to talk about it, with everyone, all the time, so I turned to my little blog to do just that.

The big surprise? Discovering that people were listening. Suddenly, my name was out there. The rest was luck: lightning struck and the universe miraculously developed open-ended full-time game journalist jobs at exactly the same time. I was hired at one and quit my office job in February 2012, and since then I have had the incredible fortune of working as a full-time journalist.

All negative arguments about background, assets and combat in DA2 are valid, but they never meant a damn thing personally. For me, the game was and deals with stories, people and the world in which they try to do the right thing against a history of prejudices and injustices. And it changed more than just my career: now I have been in a Dragon Age table campaign for four years with four lovely, amazing and talented people with whom I feel lucky every day to be able to call my friends, none of whom I have met He would have met without him.