The 2010s were difficult for photography, but it's not black and white

Over the past ten years, there have been huge innovations in image technology, from the rise of mirrorless cameras to the democratization of 4K video production. It also saw the maturation of the smartphone, a device that nearly killed the point-and-shoot camera and led to a dramatic decline in specific camera sales that the industry is yet to recover from – and is unlikely to come.

However, photography has only become more popular because it has become a dominant form of communication on social media. We display and consume more images than ever before. In addition, there are numerous problems that arise, but the ability of a photo to entertain and inform is still largely intact. Photography is no longer just something we do, it is part of who we are.

An industry in freefall

It was in 2010 that I got a sales job in a camera shop. The digital SLR camera (digital SLR camera) was in its heyday and mirrorless was just starting to take off. The innovation curve has skyrocketed in recent years. Nikon, who had shipped his first full-frame camera in 2007, had recently released his fourth. In 2008, Canon brought the digital single-lens reflex camera beyond photography and entered the realm of cinema with the legendary EOS 5D Mark II, the first digital single-lens reflex camera to make Full HD video. At the beginning of 2010, Sony announced its first mirrorless camera, the NEX-3, which triggered a new wave of competition. When the United States withdrew from the Great Recession, the demand for digital cameras seemed insatiable. Units flew off the shelves and I brought in the commissions.

According to my observations, 2010 was a top year for the sale of cameras. CIPA, the organization that monitors worldwide camera shipments (which serve as an approach to sales), published the highest numbers ever seen: more than 121 million digital cameras sent.

But the bulk of those shipments consisted of cheap point-and-shoots and 2010 would mark a turning point in their popularity. Apple announced the iPhone 4 in June (Digital Trends called its 5-megapixel camera & # 39; exceptional & # 39;). Instagram launched in October. The rest is history. Camera shipments would never return to the 2010 level and 2011 would be the last year that they exceeded the 100 million mark.

By 2018, the most recent full year for which data is available, shipments had fallen to the lowest point of the decade, about 19.4 million units. And it wasn't just the point and shoots. Although mirrorless models remained stable, the total number of camera transmissions with interchangeable lenses dropped to just over 10 million units, after a high of 20 million in 2012. Ouch.

Smartphones can only be partly to blame. Digital cameras, even at a professional level, have everything but the platform. There is little difference in image quality between this generation and the latter. The figures on the specification sheet do not always match what our eyes actually see, and cameras remain "good enough" for a longer period of time.

Looking at the next decade, it seems almost impossible for the camera market to return to the glory days of 2010. But photography is still alive.

More than a thousand likes

Although we collectively buy fewer special cameras than before, we buy a lot of smartphones. The quality of a phone's camera (or cameras & plural, as is often the case) may be the main reason for upgrading. Our love of photography has not diminished, we have simply chosen other tools – and we really enjoy taking photos with it.

We put together galleries of our lives in which we are both artists and subjects.

Because smartphones have matured and are spread all over the world, people now take more than a trillion photos every year. The value we attach to creating, sharing and consuming images, both photos & videos, is clearly reflected in the social media platforms that we use. In 2019, the four most downloaded apps in the App Store were YouTube, Instagram, SnapChat, and TikTok, all services that put images first in the user experience.

From format shifts such as vertical video to trends such as the microwave challenge, these platforms have a new type of content inspired by a new type of advertisement. And there is no shortage of opinions about this. For those of us who have been around for a while, our definitions are forced to evolve, and it is not always easy to accept the new one. Is a YouTube star really a filmmaker? Is a fashion blogger really a photographer? The decline in "real" sales of cameras & # 39; s and the rise of the social media influencer may not be causally linked, but for photographers who have been working for a long time, it is easy to look at one and to complain the other.

On the other hand, some claim that cameraphones and social media have lowered the bar for access, reducing costs and making it easier for aspiring artists to find an audience. Others would say that it has only accelerated the process and put quantity above quality.

This also has a dark side and others warn of the connection between social media and mental health, and the role that imagery plays in shaping our perception of how we value ourselves. Earlier this year, Instagram banned all content related to suicide or self-harm, including fictional images, comics and memes, in an attempt to prevent the behavioral contamination effect. Instagram is also experimenting with hiding the number of likes that a message receives in order to make its platform feel less of a popularity competition.

The real transformation that has happened to photography in the last ten years is not that new tools have changed the way we take photos, but why we take them. Where we used to make family albums that lived on a bookshelf, or made home videos that only our parents would watch, we now produce content for public consumption. We put together galleries of our lives in which we are both artists and subjects. Our perception of what & # 39; good & # 39; is not about what an image means to us, but how many other people liked it enough to pause, even for a moment, before they continued.

Photography is a medium led by technology. It takes people time to catch up with every new invention. The last decade saw technology move exponentially faster than the decade before. It was not only the camera industry that was overwhelmed; we were all that. But this is not the first major transition that affects the photo and video world. I am reminded of Edward R. Murrow's 1958 speech on the power of television:

“This instrument can learn, it can illuminate; yes, and it can even inspire. But it can only do this to the extent that people are determined to use it for those purposes. Otherwise it is nothing but wires and lights in a box. "

The human side of modern photography is catching up. Despite all the noise that social media promote, it also ensures authentic and honest communication, often on topics that are difficult for people to discuss in person, such as depression or feelings of anxiety. Images have become the focal points of these conversations.

So even when we mock memes from Gen Z people staring empty into their telephones at the dining table; while having fun with every new latte image posted on Instagram; I would say that there is enough reason to be hopeful for the future of photography.

