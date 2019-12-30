The 2010s: Microsoft, the cloud company

Loading...

Credit: ZDNet

Microsoft did not magically become a leading cloud company during the 2010s. But this past decade has been marked by Microsoft's launch of new cloud / subscription services and greater visibility into its cloud-centric strategy. in your entire portfolio. As the 2010s end, according to estimates of most analysts, Microsoft is installed as the number 2 enterprise cloud provider and is earning more than $ 10 million in customer contracts for Azure.

It was ten years ago, in February 2010, that Microsoft first made the ts public cloud service generally available, originally known as Windows Azure and later simply Azure. Microsoft had publicly announced its plans for Azure, codenamed "Red Dog," two years earlier at its Professional Developers Conference, at a time when Amazon had already been selling Amazon Web Services for two years.

Azure was not Microsoft's first cloud service. In the mid-2000s, Microsoft began working on an Exchange version that the company planned to run as a service (Exchange @Edu), as noted by Tony Redmond, owner and consulting director of Redmond & Associates. Microsoft launched its Exchange-based BPOS, or Business Productivity Online Suite, in 2008.

The successor to BPOS, Office 365, was launched in June 2011 as "a loose collection of three slightly cloudy applications (Exchange, SharePoint and Lync) connected by a mix of administrative tools," Redmond said. (For more history of Office 365, plus a regularly updated version of current Office 365 content, see Office 365 for IT professionals, lead author Redmond and colleagues.)

Microsoft's executive vice president of Azure, Jason Zander, echoed the idea that Microsoft's rise to become a leading cloud provider began much earlier than 10 years ago.

"We have not only become a cloud company in the last decade. We had BPOS, Bing. A lot of that work was done in the previous decade," Zander said. "The core of Azure has borrowed from Bing and Xbox. What is today Azure benefits from the Cosmos and the autopilot (the original Microsoft big data system). We could take all the incredible systems technology of all the company".

But the last decade is when the work of Microsoft Azure and Office 365 gained strength with external customers. Microsoft increased its footprint in the cloud substantially worldwide, currently claiming 55 regions worldwide (which includes some new regions that are not yet operational).

These are just some of the milestones in the Microsoft cloud of the 2010s:

June 2012: Microsoft starts offering Linux on Azure. Originally, Microsoft released Azure as a platform game as a service only. Later, officials saw that the money, and potentially the fruit of the low-cost customer, was in the Infrastructure space as a service. June 2012 is when Microsoft began offering Linux and Windows Server on Azure. As of autumn 2018, more than half of all virtual machines in Azure were running Linux.

December 2015: Microsoft responds to cloud privacy concerns by offering customers in Germany an additional layer of cloud protection. The measure was one of the first that the company made in its search to keep abreast of privacy and security issues in the cloud.

November 2016: Microsoft launches a public beta version of Teams, its group chat service hosted on Azure, which quickly becomes its new Office 365 star (at least in the marketing front). As of this year, Microsoft officials said the company has 20 million active Teams users, compared to 200 million Office 365 business customers.

July 2017: Microsoft launches Azure Stack. Microsoft and a handful of associated servers began selling Azure Stack, "an extension of Azure", preloaded on servers that customers and / or partners could run in their own data centers. Microsoft's cloud rivals Amazon and Google minimized the need for the hybrid computing client until relatively recently.

July 2017: Microsoft introduces its Microsoft 365 subscription package, which brings together Windows 10, Office 365 and Enterprise Mobility + Security. (At the time of writing this article, Microsoft is still selling Office 365 without the other two pieces, but it seems that Microsoft's plan could be to replace the O365 brand with M365 as early as 2020.) Microsoft is also expected to announce its package of Microsoft 365 Life consumer subscription in 2020.

September 2018: Microsoft launches Microsoft Managed Desktop. MMD is a white glove service through which Microsoft supplies, implements and manages the company's Windows 10 devices as a subscription. Microsoft follows this with a new managed meeting room service, which it announced on Ignite this year.

October 2019: Microsoft starts Project xCloud public beta. Project xCloud is Microsoft's Azure-based game streaming service that is intended to bring games to Microsoft devices and other than Microsoft.

October 2019: Microsoft wins the 10 billion dollar cloud contract of the Joint Business Defense Initiative (JEDI) for 10 years, beating Amazon's favorite to win the winning project. Amazon is legally challenging the JEDI award, claiming that politics played an important role in Microsoft's victory.

Fall 2019: Blue growth pains? Complaints increase among some Microsoft customers over capacity limitations in the Azure cloud in 2019. In the Eastern US region. UU. 2, as well as in other Azure regions of the USA. UU., Customers reported that they have been reaching VM and other limits. The response from Microsoft, courtesy of the head of Azure Zander: "We are always adding more capacity."

The last decade was not just one of new products and strategies. Microsoft also made some cloud-related marketing and sales movements that, in hindsight, were smart in terms of how the company was perceived by customers, Wall Street and analysts.

From the first moment, when he became CEO in 2014, Satya Nadella made "the cloud first, the mobile first" his war cry. Later, this slogan became "smart cloud, smart edge". In both cases, the message was clear: Microsoft's new mission was largely about the cloud, not Windows. A couple of years after his tenure as CEO, Nadella also changed the way Microsoft would compensate his sales team by rewarding them based on the use of the cloud service, not sales.

In April 2015, Microsoft officials set an official goal of reaching an execution rate of $ 20 billion for their "commercial cloud" by 2018. The commercial cloud did not correspond to Microsoft's organizational or reporting structure. It was a new category created by officials that included Azure, Office 365 business services, Dynamics 365 services, Enterprise Mobility + Security and other Microsoft cloud products.

Microsoft exceeded its own commercial cloud execution rate target of $ 20 billion by October 2017. Officials have continued to decline to specify how much the various products in the category contribute to the total, but most Office 365 brings the highest part. Estimates of Azure's contribution to the Microsoft commercial cloud execution rate average around $ 4 billion per quarter, or $ 16 billion per year. In Q1 FY20, Microsoft's commercial cloud revenue reached $ 11.6 billion; its commercial cloud execution rate for fiscal year 19 was $ 38.1 billion. (While Microsoft’s apparent intention is still to get the company's observers to focus on the cloud, not Windows, it’s worth noting that Windows continues to generate a substantial portion of Microsoft’s overall revenue, but its growth is slowing down compared to the growth of Microsoft cloud services).

Microsoft has continued to add more products and services to its commercial cloud segment, including certain LinkedIn commercial services. Microsoft's LinkedIn unit finally and, as expected, announced in 2019 that it plans to move from its own data centers to Azure in the coming years.

As the next decade begins, Microsoft seems ready to continue playing as a cloud privacy / security champion, as well as an alternative infrastructure provider for customers who distrust Amazon competing with its core businesses. You don't need a crystal ball to say that we will probably hear much more about the "associations" (customers win); The growing role of AI in Microsoft's cloud services; and how Microsoft is making its cloud services more reliable and multi-cloud capable.