The 2010s killed the cult of the founder of technology. Awesome!

When Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced that they were giving up their daily tasks at Alphabet earlier this month – leaving the heavy lifting to Google CEO Sundar Pichai – an era ended with more than ;a title. Even though the news marked the history of the search giant of Mountain View, it was also the appropriate end of a foundation cult that culminated and collapsed during of the last 10 years.

At the start of this decade, "the Google Guys" were still the standard bearers of this cult. Since the start of their business in the late 1990s, they have beautifully designed the boxes that the following founding scholars would later tick off: pursuing ideas that conventional wisdom deemed crazy; reject traditional business practices; and maintain control of their business even after their initial public offering, bypassing surveillance by granting themselves powerful voting shares.

The underlying philosophy was that the founders knew better than the shareholders what was good, not only for the company but for the world. If you gave them unlimited power, they could even give up certain benefits for social good! Or, at the very least, they would differ from quick money for a long-term approach that only visionaries would appreciate. When Page said that Google was "not a conventional business," he was speaking on behalf of all the founders, many of whom would later adopt this convention.

But the decade we have just lived has broken their halos. The 2010s may have started with Mark Zuckerberg posing for Time magazine's Person of the Year, a role model for countless aspiring entrepreneurs. But that ended with him trying to look stoic while absorbing six hours of rabid piñata verbal swings from lawmakers.

Congress, like the rest of us, is clearly disappointed with claims that the founders are engines of wealth creation and agents of change for global goodness. Although their stated goals may have been high, the consequences of the founders' dreams have been low-paid jobs in the gig economy, disinformation campaigns and the theft of our attention. Even Google / Alphabet, legendary for its happy workers, is experiencing employee unrest and regulatory pressures over privacy and competition issues.

At least Zuckerberg and the Alphabet guys run profitable businesses with high valuations. Some of the other founders who gained fame during this decade are now known for their dubious practices while accumulating deficits. Remember Elizabeth Holmes, who was going to be the next Steve Jobs? It is now her attorneys who are looking for blood, and they will not be satisfied with a drop. Travis Kalanick, once celebrated as the frenzy that would revolutionize transportation, created a culture so toxic at Uber that his board put it aside. But even Kalanick's misdeeds don't compare to the antics of Barnum-esque of Adam Neumann of WeWork, whose business plan collapsed under the control of its failed IPO. And since he had adopted the tactic of charging the right to vote in the shares he owned, the only way to rid the company of its megalomaniac founder was to pay it.

The founding halo will take another hit when lavishly optional versions of these tales appear on home screens and in theaters. These productions will make HBO Silicon Valley's satirical spectacle look like an advertising tourism office for its eponymous location.

In short, we have had enough. Once, it could have been lovely for Jack Dorsey to show up for his Congress projector without a tie and a hipster beard, reading his testimony from an iPhone. But what we want to know is why is Twitter so toxic? Several of the founders who took their unicorns to the market and stayed behind find it hard to explain why their stock prices plummeted because of these high valuations in the private sector.

