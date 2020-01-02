Loading...

Observe Le Guin's way that sensory repetition leads us, a progression from views to smells to sounds. It is a descriptive writing of rare beauty and vivacity, whatever the genre. Then the revelation: perfection is based on pain. Not a single tortured child, in this case, but something much more unexpected. Anyone who engages in unfair thoughts in Um-Helat, this happy equality and easy-access tamarind society, is eliminated.

Jemisin has been rejected, by a minority of reactionary detractors, as a "warrior of social justice", whose work advances an un nuanced progressive policy. Is that it? A society that kills its intolerant citizens, orphans their young children? The tale practically explodes with complexity and confusion. (Except, perhaps, when Jemisin declares, rather than showing, social problems, using the verbal fashions of the moment – but even that can be read in the context of a comment.) She could have made a criticism conscientious and militant. de Le Guin, in which the true progressives omélasiens / om-helatiens remain and fight. Instead, it twists it, resisting simplification. The Guin is both corrected and honored.

We like to think that the master would have approved. The Guin never took the easy route; she pushed on each hypothesis. This meant that she could even – a concept foreign to the modern era – change her mind. Earlier this year, PBS released a perfect short documentary on Le Guin's life, Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin. There are old black and white images of a sci-fi gathering, where a middle-aged Le Guin is asked why one of the female characters from Tombs of Atuan, the second book of Earthsea, does not appear exactly like a liberated woman. Le Guin responds with moving candor: "Earthsea's books as feminist literature are a complete bust." From my own archetypes and my own cultural education, I couldn't go down deep and find a witch woman. Maybe I will learn eventually, but when I wrote these, I couldn't do it. I wish I could. "

She would indeed learn. Much of Le Guin's later work erases what preceded it, just as Jemisin would push us further, in the process of confronting his own regressions. So the genre is renewed, leaning towards progress. "Prize juries generally preselect men's and women's books, but award the prize to a man," complained Le Guin in an essay written earlier this decade. In the end, she finally proved – for once – that she was wrong. Jemisin won an unprecedented trio of Hugos for a series, Broken Earth, focused on witch women: a great mother and a fearless daughter, who could control the mountains with their minds. Indeed, seven of the Hugo Awards for the best novel of the 2010s were awarded to women, the most in the history of the award. The stories reflect change, a jump into hyperspace to new regions. "What do we learn from women?" Asked Le Guin. "My first big generalization is that we learn to be human."

In The Fifth Season, the first book of Broken Earth and the best book of this decade, the main character has to make a horrible and unbearable human choice. It is hard to imagine a man writing it. Le Guin could have, but she didn't. There, Jemisin speaks to another of his literary heroes, Toni Morrison, and his novel Beloved. Morrison, who never exactly wrote science fiction but certainly infused his stories with flashes of magic, was one of the very few other writers named a living legend by the Library of Congress. Le Guin's spirit may not be winking at us from the stars – the stars whose path she has traced so complicated during her guide career singular – but it would sparkle at cosmic coincidence. Morrison also died this decade, a year after Le Guin, at the immortal age of 88.

