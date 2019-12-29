The 1997 Audi A4 Avant duo was a hybrid diesel car that we never got

Loading...

Photo: Audi AG

1997 was early for a car like this. The Tokyo Motor Show organized the debut of the first-generation Prius that year, of course, but that was a specially designed hybrid designed with the power of the Bubble Age behind it. However, this was a hybrid integrated into a model with which buyers were familiar. This was as progressive as possible.

At that time, most of the other manufacturers were still thinking of taking SUVs to more and more entries. Land Rover launched the Freelander in 1997 Lincoln gave us the Navigator, and the Isuzu Vehicross came out that year as well. Audi would finally fall into the craziness of SUVs the next time it appeared with Q7 2005, at least some of the product planners and engineers were thinking of ways to improve the efficiency of the Audi range. His approach would eventually prove to be a winner, even if it would take almost two decades.

The A4 duo (the duo was Audi-speak for hybrid at the time) was the third hybrid that Audi had produced, but it was the first available in the market, although in extremely limited quantities. Before the A4 duo hit the market, two 100 Avants received the hybrid treatment.

Photo: Audi AG

The first Audi duo was built from an Avant 100 (you know, the one with the inclined tailgate) in 1989 and was first shown at the Frankfurt Motor Show. That car had a five-cylinder petrol engine that drove the front wheels in the traditional Audi style, while the electric motor picked up the slack. Audi told the public in the car show that the car had an electric range of approximately 80 kilometers and could be charged in approximately eight hours. Ten cars were built only as proof of concept.

The second version, introduced in 1991, was essentially an improvement on the first prototype. A four in line replaced the old five-cylinder and the all-wheel drive system became permanent. It was not quattro, but it was another step towards taking the hybrid model and converting it into the Audi features that consumers were familiar with.

Photo: Audi AG

Then, in 1996, Audi showed a final prototype before finally launching the car the following year. This was built on the basis of the first-generation A4, a car smaller than the 100 but a much more popular platform than the A6 that had replaced it. Instead of a gasoline engine, this car had a 1.9-liter four-cylinder diesel engine that generated 90 horsepower under the hood. 320 kilograms of lead-acid batteries stored energy for the liquid-cooled electric motor. Unlike the first two prototypes, this car was only front-wheel drive.

Importantly, this A4 Avant duo was a plug-in hybrid, foreshadowing another important development in the packaging of hybrid cars that would follow later.

Photo: Audi AG

But if everyone else was pushing SUVs on consumers, who did Audi think the A4 duo was for? At the launch, Audi thought they could sell around 500 examples of the A4 duo to fleets and city drivers who could take advantage of the electric-only mode. With the equivalent of almost $ 40,000 in 1997 dollars, the car was far from being an economic proposal. Although fuel economy was good, diesel prices in 1997 were much lower than today and the savings would probably have been minimal compared to a traditional diesel-powered A4.

Audi was not joking about everything related to the urban fleet buyer. Photo: Audi AG

Buyers seemed to agree. That sales target of 500 cars a year was terribly ambitious and only 90 cars were sold before production ended. Not even the elegant graphics on one side could convince shoppers to splurge on such an expensive and heavy car for such a limited economic and ecological benefit.

While the A4 duo was not the success that Audi expected, it did lay the foundation for much of the brand's electrification strategy. Since the failure of the A4 duo, Audi has introduced a series of hybrid and electric models similarly based on cars that are already in its stable. The Q5 and Q7 have had hybrid versions. The A6 and even the S8 also have hybrid technology these days. There is also an A3 hybrid.

While these cars seem to slip directly into the Audi line, electric cars specifically designed that Audi has built have had some problems. It is no secret that the E-Tron is not selling well despite being a compelling competitor among electric vehicles. It may be difficult for buyers to enter an Audi dealership and understand why there is a completely separate model that largely competes with the Q5 for most metrics, apart from its transmission and price tag.

Is that the opposite of what happened with the A4 duo, a car that looked and probably felt like a normal A4 in most cases? Perhaps, but Audi is clearly dedicated to attracting its buyers to electric vehicles and is testing a lot of approaches to make that happen. With experiences like the A4 duo behind them, Audi could be better equipped than many of its rivals to get there.

