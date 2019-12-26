The 19 best red carpet looks of 2019

Loading...

It has been a bold and beautiful year for celebrity fashion. Old-style stars like Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez dated some of their best looks to date, while several newcomers to the red carpet, such as Billy Porter and Kiki Layne, dazzled with outfits that took risks and drew attention . Here, our 19 favorite red carpet looks of 2019.

Gwendoline Christie in Iris van Herpen Haute Couture

His "Game of Thrones" character, Brienne of Tarth, spoiler alert! – He may not have finished at the Iron Throne, but at the premiere of Season 8 of the HBO series, Christie looked like royalty in this fascinating set.

Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad Couture

Among "Hustlers," his viral moment on the Versace catwalk and celebrating his 50th birthday, Jennifer Lopez had an incredible year, and had all the reasons for peacock in this gleaming look at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano

The "Pose" star won the Oscar red carpet with this black velvet tuxedo dress that was as impressive as it was impressive. "When she started wearing dresses, that was very specific because of everything that was happening in the White House regarding the rights of transgender people," Porter's stylist Sam Ratelle told Page Six Style. "We started talking about that and we thought: & # 39; We have to start representing these people because we have to normalize that in some way publicly. There has to be visibility & # 39;".

Taylor Swift in J. Mendel

Months before releasing his dreamy and romantic album "Lover", the pop phenomenon attended the Time 100 Gala, where he perfectly marked the tone of his next era with this ethereal pastel dress, which he helped design.

Gemma Chan in Valentino Haute Couture

"Crazy Rich Asians" proved to be a success for both critics and moviegoers, becoming mega stars of the cast in the process. Gemma Chan particularly took him out of the park with his appearance during the film's press tour and the awards season, saving the best, this striking and pink creation with pockets (!), For the final at the Oscars.

Janelle Monáe in Christian Siriano

At this year's Met Gala there were many appropriately appropriate attires, but none as striking as Monáe's surrealist ensemble.

Zendaya in the Vera Wang Collection

It's weird that Zendaya steps on a red carpet without Making multiple lists of the best dresses, but this Poison Ivy-inspired outfit that she wore for the Emmy was simply sublime.

Angelina Jolie in Ralph & Russo Couture

The star of "Maleficent: Lady of Evil" went from being a Disney villain to being a snow queen at the premiere of the film in London, wearing this creation with a layer full of ornaments.

Kiki Layne in Gucci

The star of "If Beale Street could speak" looked beautiful at the LACMA Art + Film gala with this green sequin dress, which combined with an equally striking sculptural hairstyle.

Beyoncé in Cong Tri

At the premiere of "The Lion King," the pop icon demonstrated why her name is Reina Bey with this golden and shiny dress.

Lizzo in Moschino by Jeremy Scott

Mermaid indeed! 2019 was undoubtedly the year of Lizzo, and the bright red outfit of "Truth Hurts" in the MTV VMA completely embodied his playful spirit.

Lucy Liu in Christian Siriano

This vibrant purple dress would have been impressive on its own, but the addition of Liu Lorraine Schwartz's emerald jewels and Tyler Ellis's purse made Tonys from head to toe look even more striking.

Cardi B in vintage couture Mugler

The rapper "Bodak Yellow" emerged from this dramatic design inspired by Venus as a fashion superstar in good faith in the Grammys.

Timothée Chalamet in Haider Ackermann

Sure, the sequin harness (sorry, bib) that he used for the Golden Globes may have been more striking, but from a purely style point of view, nothing the actor used this year could overcome the pigeon-colored suit he chose for the premiere of the Film Festival of Venice of "The King".

Rihanna in Fenty

It's hard to believe that the favorite bad girl in fashion has only launched her luxury brand this year. To accept the Urban Luxe Award for his brand at the British Fashion Awards, Rihanna looked fresh and fresh (not to mention fierce) in this monochromatic outfit.

Helen Mirren at Elie Saab Haute Couture

The always regal Dame Mirren debuted with pink hair on the red carpet of Cannes this year, dressed in a brilliant rose gold dress to combine.

Elle Fanning in Valentino Haute Couture

Nobody dresses up like Dreamning, whose fashion show at the Cannes Film Festival was a fairy tale. This floral appearance, complete with fresh flowers woven in the braided hairstyle of the star, was a particular highlight.

Margot Robbie at Oscar de la Renta

Burnt orange is not a traditional color choice for a red carpet dress, but the Oscar nominee, who looked impressive in this issue at the London premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," did it with, well , flying colors.

