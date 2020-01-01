The 17-year-old was shot dead on New Year's Eve in Brampton, the police say – Toronto

Loading...

Published on January 1, 2020

Peel Regional Police says a 17-year-old boy died after a Tuesday shootout in Brampton.

The police were called to Alderbury Crescent, northwest of Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue East, around 11:58 p.m. with reports from a shootout.

“Our officers arrived on the spot and found a male victim with serious injuries. This man was later pronounced dead at the scene, ”said Duty Insp. Mark Dapat told reporters.

The victim was later identified as Jordan Henry.

By Wednesday morning, the investigators had released no suspicious information.

During the shootout, the police said that several people were present at the time of the shootout and that it appeared that New Year's Eve was celebrated.

Anyone with information was asked to anonymously call the police or crime stopper at 1-800-222-8477.

