The 15 best comic films of the 2010s

Comic films tend to encourage viewers to respond passionately and to put things mildly. This truth can be seen in a wide range, by those who take their favorite entries (and corresponding canons) fairly seriously, or maybe this passion can be expressed in the form of pure (and uncomplicated) enthusiasm or hatred. Regardless of your attitude towards superheroes, super villains, antiheroes, and everything in between, it's an inevitable fact that there have been dozens of kickass entries in the genre over the past decade. Ranking the best of the harvest is no easy task, so here is our methodology:

– Each of our pop culture experts made a personal top 10 list, and then we ranked every movie that appeared on that list. This was done with the same inverse system as our recent wonderful list of the best television shows. The more points, the higher the rank for each qualifying film. Simple? For the most part, yes.

– We haven't limited this list to the most traditional form of comic book films. In other words, this wasn't just a Marvel / DC comics affair. If a film adapted from a relatively opaque title by a French-Belgian publisher called Casterman scored (and did) enough points from multiple individual lists, that film was put on the list.

– It is inevitable that this list will contain some surprises, which is a great thing. We also aim to avoid distorting the timeliness, although this may not be the case as there have been many worthy titles in recent years. We did our best to be fair here and hopefully we made it.

15. Iron Man III (2013):

Tony Stark's discovery that the Mandarin is actually a British actor named Trevor Slattery (played by Ben Kingsley) without knowing that he was made a super villain is probably the most interesting and genuinely funniest moment in the entire Marvel universe. It's also a curiously astute comment at the time – that advertising and marketing are the real enemy, speaks to me on a deep level. That alone would justify a place on this list, but there's also a scene where one of the villain's faceless henchmen after watching Iron Man kill dozens of his colleagues says, "Hey, fuck it" and books it out. Why doesn't that happen in more comic films? At the heart of all mediocre films is failure to treat every character as a real person. Iron Man 3, as stupid as it was, never did that.

Marvel's best films bear the unmistakable imprint of their creator. Iron Man 3 has all the features of a Shane Black film, including the possibly alcoholic hero and a clever buddy. For those of us who watch superhero films to see what an interesting creator could do with the concept (instead of seeing a faithful expression of a studio's house style), Iron Man 3 (along with Black Panther) is the ideal Model. – Vince Mancini

14.Joker (2019):

I'm still not sure how to summarize the joker. It's a comic book that scared me before I even went to the theater for the bile I could possibly let go of. A film that evoked a cloud of silence and thought that hung over me after I left the theater.

Joker worship is, in and of itself, scary for the fetishization of chaos. A symptom of our spreading emotional neuropathy. Yes, yes, bad guys are damaged and interesting. Worthy of celebration when portrayed with a nod or a dash of flair. But the heroes should get idolatry. The heroes should win. This film (like real life) doesn't know this idea. It tells a very worrying story about a broken man and a broken world. The undercurrent of anger and how it can be channeled. How it can consume. It's the first Batmanverse film to really respect and portray how threatening and powerful The Joker can be – not because of what it can do, but because of what it can inspire (but Christopher Nolan came close to it). This film is imperfect and fascinating, highly relevant, incredibly responsive and a modern masterpiece. Disturbing and thought-provoking. Everyone should see it once, but maybe only once. I never want to see it again. I loved it. – Jason Tabrys

13. Snowpiercer (2013):

When director Bong Joon-ho adapted the French graphic novel Le Transperceigeige, he conjured up a deeply dark parable as well as an action film and an icy attitude to class struggles and social uprisings. Yes, the story is limited to a train that preserves humanity and orbits the earth as it swirls through the icy terrain, but Joon-ho tossed its audience global philosophical questions and sudden thrills. It's everything thinking nerds want to see and entertain at the same time. That's why it's one of the best entries of the decade into a genre that is otherwise filled with eye-catching costumes, clashing representations of machismo and so much CGI that everyone has to sift through the audience to get the meaning behind the spectacle , In contrast, Joon-ho shows everything ugly and exposes us all to the harsh lessons of this story.

There's also a damn good cast here that makes something that might otherwise be considered a dirty, frightening little film a great impact. My God, Tilda Swinton (with the support of these scenery chewers) has increased her usual bizarre spins on reels here. Everyone knew she was capable of such charades, but the bigger surprise was that Chris Evans' performance was more structured (and I dare say "gritty") than his reputation as Captain America had ever suggested. Even the "babies taste best" scene didn't get people out of this film, which says a lot about this sometimes imaginative film. Snowpiercer was not only a creepy portrayal of the atrocities people can commit to survive, it also brought together action fame and Kunsthaus ideals in a great romance. – Kimberly Ricci

12.Captain Marvel (2019):

We had to wait a while for Marvel to deliver a superhero movie for women, but it was worth the wait for Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. Larson's Carol Danvers is a feminist punk icon who indulges in the nostalgia of the 90s and comes with a prisoner-free attitude and grunge band t-shirts. It has an original story that does more than most. Danvers is a Kree warrior when we first meet her. She struggles to keep her burgeoning powers and violent feelings at bay. A mission to rescue an undercover agent within the Skrull resistance – the Kree's deadly enemies – leads to her crash landing on Earth, where she is plagued by memories of her past and concrete memories of who she used to be. Ultimately, Danvers can define her own story of origin, face mentors, ally with alleged enemies and break new ground as Captain Marvel. Larson brings a sarcastic bite and determination that feels like a young woman is proud to look up to someone. – Jessica Toomer

11.Wonder Woman (2017):

Unlike Marvel's Captain Marvel, Warner Bros. and DC's Wonder Woman at the global box office didn't hit the $ 1 billion mark. However, it is not the only thing, let alone a consideration, of judging these films only by their financial returns to determine which films deserve to be rated the best of the decade. That's why Wonder Woman certainly deserved a place here, because not only did he still earn a pretty penny, director Patty Jenkins and Star Gal Gadot also successfully encouraged a character whose debut came through a clearly lackluster Zack Snyder trait had been diminished. Wonder Woman set the tone for Captain Marvel and, frankly, for all of the other comic films to follow, between creating an exciting and engaging plot, creating credible and endearing characters, and empowering Gadot's Diana. – Andrew's husband

10. The Lego Batman movie (2017):

I was one of those who said "Mask of the Phantasm is the best Batman movie" for years, although I didn't really believe it. I just wanted to be different because I was an idiot. Well, I mean it 100% when I say: Will Arnett is my favorite Batman. In a decade full of self-serious comic books like Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice and The Dark Knight Rises, The Lego Batman Movie was a breath of fresh Lobster Thermidor with an Arnett played with pebble voices as Dark Knight and Zach Galifianakis as Joker. Not only is it extremely funny, it's the Batman film that understands the character best, from its existential loneliness to its deep desire to feel needed. Even if it's made from the things your parents would yell at you to pick up after they stepped on them. – Josh Kurp

9. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014):

The thing about Guardians of the Galaxy is that it was really just a lot of fun. The whole way also with songs and jokes and warlike raccoons with a passion for heavy artillery and a soft spot for a human tree, which was voiced by Vin Diesel. Some of the films in the Marvel universe were heavier, and as things progressed in endgame mode, some of them got a little dark in places. That's okay, there's room for that in every story. But it's also nice to see a film about a team of mismatched space rascals made of broken houses that come together to form a family as they battle multicolored villains of the cosmos. It's a film that is heartwarming and exciting and … I'm really just circling the word "fun" again to try not to overuse it. But that's the simplest and most accurate word for it. Guardians of the Galaxy was an explosion when viewed for the first time and remains an explosion many Saturday afternoon views later. I have no major compliment to make.

Vin Diesel appeared on stilts at the premiere and wore an "I AM GROOT" t-shirt. Name another film that can say that. I like waiting. – Brian Grubb

8. Avengers: Endgame (2019):

Some franchisees struggle to provide a satisfying, surprising result with beloved stories and the characters they contain. However, this is not the case with Marvel's Avengers: Endgame. The Russo brothers have managed to tell stories, record dozens of character sheets and, with their epic completion, link multiple universes to phase three of the multi-phase rollout of the comic universe, and they have managed to do so without the integral sacrifice storytelling or their own stylized vision. Main characters die. Others break new ground unexpectedly. Villains are killed, heroes retire, and a new generation of superheroes take their place. All against the background of time-traveling adventures and panorama action sequences as well as quieter, bittersweet sendoffs that surprisingly challenge a lot of emotion and heart. – Jessica Toomer

7. Shazam (2019):

It's objectionable that Avengers: Endgame the same year that Shazam! was released. How dare you. If you haven't seen Shazam yet! Now stop reading this and watch it on HBO Go. I know that the plastered promo image of Shazam blowing a big bubble was kind of disgusting and probably gave you a distorted idea of ​​what the movie was about (if you even got an idea), but the real one Film was about as good as superhero films.

While most superhero films focus on the internecine battle of a space monarchy, Shazam is! is a story about a foster child. No, he doesn't find out that he's secretly the heir to a millennial dynasty that has inherited magical powers – in fact, his teenage mother deliberately lost him at a carnival when he was a boy. He is just a child who tries to do the right thing and never has to destroy a portal. How understandable is that? The most conventional thing about Shazam! is that it is a 14 year old boy who discovers that he has super powers. What makes it great is the perfect representation of how a 14-year-old boy with super powers could actually look (and Zachary Levi is uniquely good at behaving like a teenager). Of course, he tries to buy beer (which they spit out immediately because it tastes disgusting) and goes to a strip club. Shazam! finds the miracle and mischief so often missing in the format. It is the rare superhero film that is told on a human scale. Thanks to the sincere care with which he treats his characters, the film's ideas about love and responsibility don't just act as a commonplace (he doesn't pretend to be anti-war while murdering senselessly faceless German teenagers like Wonder Woman, e.g.) , The fact that it ends with a Ramones song played over the credits felt like confirmation that this was a superhero film made specifically for me. – Vince Mancini

6. Thor: Ragnarok (2017):

Thor: Ragnarok is a fun film. It's also a surprisingly thoughtful subject, as the intergalactic narrative is a not-so-subtle subject that could only have come from a filmmaker with Taika Waititi's background and writing skills. That the boss at Marvel not only wasted these messages, but also made great efforts, such as the destruction of Thor's weapon and the cutting of the golden locks in the first third of the film. This shows how far they are willing to push the envelope and undercut the prevailing wisdom, which says that the box office superpower does not allow the directors to take risks. Ragnarok, with his odd villain played by Jeff Goldblum and his commitment to making Thor, Loki and Hulk his new three henchmen, takes many of them and shows how well they can pay off in the right hands. For my money, Ragnarok is the best MCU film of the third phase because he loves the source material, but also understands what makes him really silly and gets involved in this stupidity, just enough to get both sides going. It also has freaky circles. Always a plus for this Pac-Man fan. – Aaron Williams

5.Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014):

Compared to The Avengers, which had landed a few years earlier as the MCU's first major ensemble film and combines the most important superheroes against the invading Chitauri in an almost spectacular staging, this cap sequel felt practically modest in comparison. Not that it was a quieter little film, mind you, but it contained very little CGI and played (initially) like a sidekick comedy between Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff. This was the Russo Brothers' first entry into the MCU. They fundamentally reinvented Cap to give it a personality beyond the shield, while still letting it be pure and heroic and everything the fandom demands of it.

An instrument to bring out a more concrete cap would be Bucky Barnes in his incarnation programmed for HYDRA. The winter solder appeared as a mysterious assassin and unstoppable force that triggered many political metaphors, but also provided some fascinating character performances. All of this, of course, confused Steve's morale and resulted in a fierce fight that impressed both action fans and tore the nerves of those who got the Steve Bucky relationship rolling. Oh, the tormented eyes from comic pages came to life behind Bucky's mask, and as a bonus, Natasha could fight like hell without having a romantic interest in anyone. In a time of enormous superhero blockbusters and over-programmed film universes, this not so independent cap film felt organic. Although Bucky has been (probably) dirty since then, this film put the characters first, which remains a rarity in Blockbuster Land. – Kimberly Ricci

4.Black panther (2018):

It is important to remember the war rhinos. Of course, it's also important to remember more than that of Black Panther. There was Michael B. Jordan's appearance as Kilmonger and Letitia Wright's leading roles as Shuri and Daniel Kaluuya's menacing performance, and Winston Duke stole huge chunks of the film without even talking. There was a traditional white genre that got a bit excited, with a mostly black cast, and a crew that received critical and commercial recognition in astounding amounts. Marvel did a cool thing by handing the keys to a large franchise property to a visionary filmmaker like Ryan Coogler and being rewarded for doing this cool thing with a fun and powerful outlook for the whole thing. Keep this in mind as long as your brain allows, and then write it down to remember.

But please, please, don't forget the war horns that ultimately stormed into the decisive battle. I had somehow forgotten about them until recently and saw them burst on the screen. I immediately cried "WAR RHINOSSSS" with shock and joy and disappointment in me because I had let something so profound from me. In the third act, other films were supposed to introduce armor plate combat beasts into the action out of the blue. It is a real treat. Something we have to work on for the next decade. – Brian Grubb

3. Scott Pilgrim against the world (2010):

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The world has failed as a commercial venture, but that doesn't mean that the film itself is a failure. On the contrary, the film still stands for what it delivered, and that after almost decades of development in the comic field. Unique director Edgar Wright explored Bryan Lee O'Malley's imaginative approach (the overwhelming power of love and the challenge we all have to overcome our stupid hanging and bad past) and made a film for people with all of them certain sensitivities. It's clever, creative, and in love with the culture of comics, indie music, and video games. But not so in love that with a few conventions it's not fun. It is perfectly staffed. And not insignificantly, it rolls with Howard The Duck, Flash Gordon and Batman 89 & # 39; in the pantheon of great comic soundtracks.

However, what I love most is its size. The action focuses, with a few exceptions, on Scott and his battles with the Evil Exes. Buildings don't have to crumble, just Jason Schwartzman's derisive producer of slimball records. The world is not in danger here, just Scott's heart … and if you're in your twenties and in love, isn't it bigger than the world? While Wright and Company certainly wanted this film to make money and trigger sequels, it wasn't specifically designed for it. Scott Pilgrim Vs. The world was not made everyone's favorite film for a weekend or two, but made some people's favorite film forever. – Jason Tabrys

2.Logan (2017):

It is every athlete's dream to be at the top and, in the case of football players, to win the Super Bowl in your last game. In this sense, Hugh Jackman is the John Elway of the comic film universe. Logan was his 10th and last time in Wolverine and it is the best film in the franchise. It's not even close, because while X2 and X-Men: First Class enjoy cleaning their apartment on a lazy Sunday afternoon, Logan is a real piece (by Martin Scorsese) of cinema. It has a pronounced, dirty visual style; a refreshing lack of sticky CGI; a moving independent ending; and unlike most comic books, you can feel the weight of each hit. Jackman did not win the Lombardi Trophy like Super Bowl MVP Elway before retiring, but he was also voted MVP: Mutant Valuable Player (sorry). – Josh Kurp

1.Spider-Man: In the spider verse (2018):

Spider-Man: Enter The Spider-Verse is an important film, but what keeps the viewer aware of it is not just the meaning of the representation or the message "Anyone can wear the mask". It is also a technical achievement to develop an innovative and dynamic appearance. It's also funny when John Mulaney and Nicolas Cage have unforgettable, laughing performances and little frills like "Bagel!" Deliver for which the fans have any number of Easter eggs available. It's heartwarming, both in Miles's overly human portrayals, in his family's relationship, and in parallel with his growing penchant for sloppy Peter Parker. But yes, most of the time what impressed me – and I swear this is 100% a true story – was that when I saw Miles Morales the first time I saw a child, I heard a child and realized that a generation was on me who will know what it is like to see yourself as a hero. Oh, and the soundtrack BANGS. – Aaron Williams

