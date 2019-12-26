The 12 best podcasts of the past decade

Loading...

The 2010s were the decade of the pod. The medium of gossiping into the global void had been around for a few years when 2010 started, but it was really those last ten years that podcasting solidified as their own quadrant of the entertainment industry. When we close in 2019, it's common for star podcasters to get book, movie, and TV deals while attracting megawatt guests. The form has grown up.

Because we hear a lot of podcasts in these areas, we thought we would discard the 12 podcasts that have helped define podcasts in the past decade. Are these the best podcasts ever? Maybe not. But they're iconic examples from different genres that have fundamentally changed the game. One small caveat: there are many great new podcasts that haven't made this list. We mainly focus on podcasts that have been running for years and are prime examples of this form. If you want newer releases, you can watch our favorite 2019 podcasts.

Let's dive into the podcasts that defined the decade.

UHH YEAH DUDE

The podcast:

Jonathan Larroquette and Seth Romatelli of Uhh Yeah Dude have spent the last 700 episodes of giving advice, turning the shit about USA Today snapshots and news, and scolding about life's great moments and trifles. The show is a basic example of the comedy podcast, in which two clever friends rub together while recording. Over the years, this format has produced a million copycats.

As they record more and more episodes, the duo has become the old friends that listeners rely on when it comes to a factual perspective and maybe even a little advice. Jonathan and Seth started recording episodes in 2006 and since then have released a great show with no ads almost every week. Don't forget "seat belts".

Where to jump:

You can access the entire archive of the show by supporting the show's patreon. Otherwise, the wise cracking of Jonathan and Seth is best enjoyed in a current environment. Watch a current free episode wherever podcasts are broadcast and go from there.

Where to hear: Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Castbox

SERIAL

The podcast:

Sarah Koenig created a seismic shift in podcasting and real crime when Serial expired in October 2014. The first season was apparently all there was to talk about for the rest of the year. Koenig's researching diving and storytelling skills ensured gripping listening.

The story of Hae Min Lee's murder was taken up, as was the trial and sentencing of Adnan Syed for her murder. There were no easy answers from Koenig (she's a pro after all) and the case is still being rethought to this day. True crime and narrative podcasts were never the same after the end of season one.

Where to jump:

Start with the first episode of season one. This is a serialized podcast. So jumping around won't work well.

Where to hear: Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Castbox

How was it done?

The podcast:

Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas and June Diane Raphael started the now iconic How Did This Get Made? back in December 2010. Over 200 episodes and many imitators later, HDTGM? has become the ultimate comedy podcast and offers deep insights into terrible films. The show has branched out into crowded houses for live shows and has become the pod of all comedians and actors who want to find out how their terrible favorite films came about.

There are a lot of great movie podcasts (special mention for You Must Remember This), but HDTGM? is the mountain peak. Oh, and it's hilarious. "Five stars!"

Where to jump:

Hobbs & Shaw: LIVE! Nicole Byer is a great place to get a feel for the show with Adam Scott. Adam Scott and Nicole Byer also bring the laughter for this one.

Where to hear: Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Castbox

LORE

The podcast:

Aaron Mahnke's Lore has become a juggernaut of storytelling, history, and folklore, which has since resulted in a TV show and several books. It's also the historical storytelling podcast with a dash of the supernatural and true crime by which everyone else is judged.

The podcast, launched in 2015, has over 130 episodes and shows no signs of an early slowdown. Damn, you can even buy Lore whiskey at Lapgroaig now. This show is profound.

Where to jump:

Episode 113, "Word of mouth", is a great taster episode. The episode addresses myths surrounding medical cannibalism around the world. It's a scary AF episode and will let you in on the feel of the show.

Where to hear: Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Castbox

Toasted sister

The podcast:

There are so many food podcasts these days. And for the most part, these podcasts cover the same topics – with the focus on the cuisine of American migrants. A podcast stands out from the crowd and offers insights like no other, Toasted Sister.

Andi Murphy's food podcast deals intensively with indigenous American food and the people behind the revival of the mainstream kitchen. There is literally no other food podcast that puts indigenous peoples and food in the foreground. This is a must for anyone who finally wants to try real American food. And that makes this podcast a game changer.

Where to jump:

Watch episode 33 with chef Shane Chartrand, whose current cookbook has been recognized as one of Uproxx's favorites in 2019.

Where to hear: Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Castbox

WTF WITH MARC MARON

The podcast:

The comedian Marc Maron started WTF with Marc Maron in late 2009 and never looked back. The idea of ​​the show was pretty simple. Maron interviewed his friends (and enemies) in Hollywood about life, comedy, and work in the entertainment industry. This has become one of the most heard chat shows in the podcast country, where Maron landed the biggest stars and even a seated president. The guests seemed to open up to Maron. In this way, the conversations could flow and become deeply personal, which strengthened the endurance of the show.

Now, apparently, every other comedian in the business has a Marons-style chat show … for better or for worse.

Where to jump:

The episode with President Obama is an absolute must.

Where to hear: Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Castbox

HISTORY ABOUT FIRE

The podcast:

Between Dan Carlin's hardcore story and Daniele Bolelli's story in flames, it's a great time to be a history nerd. But we have to give History on Fire the finishing touches for the best of the decade. Before we proceed, please note that we are really splitting hair here. Both shows are excellent. Bolelli's show is a bit more accessible with more manageable runtimes. And History on Fire has more to offer than just delving deep into the genocide wars against indigenous Americans, dealing with female snipers in the Soviet Red Army during World War II, and telling historical stories about medieval Japanese martial artists. Surface of the episode list for this great show ,

Where to jump:

Bolelli has just completed a three-part series about the death of Lakota leader Sitting Bull. It is a harrowing story that is involved in the genocide on the plains. The story is about a man's struggle to save his people from the aggression of the United States.

Where to hear: Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Castbox

Yo, is this racist?

The podcast:

Andrew Ti and Tawny Newsome created a comedy podcast that paved the way for comedians who create podcasts. Yo, is that racist? is based on a blog that started Ti in 2011 (the podcast was discontinued in 2018) and has remained simple in its central concept. People send questions about whether something is racist or not, and Ti and Newsome answer these questions with a guest (usually a comedian, writer, or actor who works in Hollywood). The show went up in the air and became a rallying point to explore the world without harming people. It is educational, fun and often fun.

Where to jump:

"Dreamcatchers with Lucas Brown Eyes" is a great episode to jump into. Author comedian Lucas Brown Eyes comes over to talk about dream catchers and people who play as "Indians". It is insightful hearing.

Where to hear: Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Castbox

VINYL ME, PLEASE

The podcast:

Vinyl Me, Please has come and gone in the past ten years. Now it's back and stronger than ever. The show takes a look at iconic music by having intensive conversations with the people who made the melodies. This is a deep-dive podcast with freshness and brevity that never lacks depth. Here musicians come to talk and show how they put their soul into the music.

Where to jump:

DMC on "Good Convo" is the episode you have to go into. Run-DMC's DMC comes along and chats about how to make records, close shoe stores, and even his adoption. It's also a great listening experience for the passive fan of the legendary rap trio.

Where to hear: Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Castbox

THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE

The podcast:

On paper, The Joe Rogan Experience and WTF are the same podcast with Marc Maron. Comedian interviews friends (and enemies) and they shoot for a few hours. In reality, the shows couldn't be more different. Rogan is an enthusiastic guest and deals with health, nutrition, exercise, sports, mythology, archeology, comedy, history, politics and much more.

Rogan's guests this year included Bernie Sanders, Edward Snowden, Cornel West, Michelle Wolf, Malcolm Gladwell, RZA, Richard Dawkins and Tulsi Gabbard. And that's just the past few months. Rogan's long format and his easy-going attitude may have changed the interview game forever, and now everyone has a desire to get on the microphone with the comedian.

Where to jump:

Watch the episode with presidential candidate Bernie Sanders detailing his views and policies for 2020.

Where to hear: Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Castbox

UNPOPS NETWORK

The podcast:

Adam Tod Brown's podcast network, Unpops, does the impossible. Brown's skilful hosting and production has created a stable of shows that have been thoroughly researched and yet are incredibly funny. Brown trusts that his hosts do a great job and make people laugh. Comedians, writers and actors from the young comedy scene in LA form the moderators and co-moderators with Brown and lean against colored people and the LGBTQI community. Everyone gets a voice and a place where they can tell their stories and listen to films, culture and news on Unpops.

Brown has built a podcast network that includes everything while being incredibly informative, entertaining, and damn funny. It is no small thing.

Where to jump:

There are many free episodes on podcast streaming services. But for the good things, you have to subscribe to the series' Patreon. Start with a little conspiracy! The show and then on the list! Occupation! The best shows of 2019.

Where to hear: Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Castbox

