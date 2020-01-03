The 10 best science fiction games that will arrive in 2020

Loading...

Immerse yourself a little in the future with these upcoming science fiction video game titles. It seems that 2020 will be full of several incredible video game titles, but if you want a science fiction experience, then you will want to check the video game list below. These are the most anticipated games that will be released with a science fiction element, but you'll want to keep this page bookmarked. We will continue to monitor this article and add even more video game titles as they are announced.

# 10 Ghostrunner

Developer: One More Level

Editorial: Everything in! Games

Platforms: PS4, NS, XBO, PC

Release: 2020

Cooperative: N / A

Competitive Multiplayer: N / A

One More Level is working on a new cyberpunk title called Ghostrunner. This is a first-person action game where the world has been divided into safe shelters, although as time passes, those left in humanity have flooded the city tower, the last remaining refuge. Unfortunately, things inside the shelter are equally difficult with a threat of constantly growing violence.

Players assume the role of a cyber warrior, a person who is not only capable of physically fighting but is also skilled in dealing with cyberspace. In general, the goal is to reach the top of this city tower in the hope of discovering the truth behind the tower and potentially saving humanity from any additional tyranny. This is another title that does not yet have a full release date attached to the project. Instead, we are looking for a planned launch sometime in 2020.

# 9 Disintegration

Developer: V1 Interactive

Editorial: Private Division

Platforms: PS4, XBO, PC

Release: 2020

Cooperative: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: Yes

Disintegration is an upcoming science fiction FPS from Marcus Lehto, a former creative director of Bungie who helped create the Halo franchise. Now he is working on a new FPS where humanity has only survived through the means to transport their brains and place them in robotic armor. Players will assume the role of Romer Shoal, who is fighting a force that tries to eliminate all the remains of human society. As a result, you can expect a full campaign for a player that is supposed to take up to twelve hours to complete.

It's not just about content for a player with Disintegration, as there will also be a complete multiplayer component attached. In a way, the game is somewhat similar to the Titanfall series, where players will control large weapons based on mechanical vehicles during games, although there are also infantrymen fighting by your side. We have not yet seen a ton of footage for this game released to the public, although developers still plan to have the Disintegration release sometime in 2020.

# 8 Kerbal Space Program 2

Developer: Star Theory Games

Editorial: Private Division

Platforms: PS4, XBO, PC

Release: 2020

Cooperative: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Kerbal Space Program puts players in control of a space program where their sole purpose and duty is to create functional ships for a Kerbals crew. With a collection of parts that will have an effect through the construction of a spaceship, players will learn how to successfully develop a spaceship capable of going into space and landing on Earth again.

Now a sequel is being prepared in which players can throw Kerbals back into space but hoping to gather new resources and solve secrets for the entire galaxy. There will be a lot of new features added to the game, such as an improved user interface, animated tutorials and, of course, next-generation elements in the game. Players will have access to new engines, fuels and parts to build a ship that navigates safely in deep space along with successfully landing without damage.

In addition, a new great feature will be added to the game, which are the colonies. As you are looking for valuable resources, you will have to establish a colony that can hold together with mine the various goods within the planet.

# 7 Halo Infinite

Developer: 343 Industries

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Scarlett Project, XBO, PC

Release: 2020

Cooperative: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Halo has always been a popular FPS franchise and, although we knew that 343 Industries was working on the next installment, Halo Infinite, it wasn't until E3 2019 that we got our first real breakthrough of the game. Unfortunately, we did not receive much news about the title or what to expect, but the film advance we received showed that the Master Chief was rescued from space. After waking him from a cryostasis, we learn that humanity has lost, so it depends on the main protagonist once again to fight. While the details are a bit scarce at this time, we know that the developers hope to give a deeper narrative story and that it will be set in a Halo ring.

This is also a video game that will be released on the next generation platform, Project Scarlett. While the title will be released on the next Microsoft console, Halo Infinite will also be released on the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC platform. It is said that the game images along with more details will arrive during E3 2020 with the game's release at the end of next year.

# 6 Quarantine of Tom Clancy & # 39; s Rainbow Six

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, XBO, PS4

Release: 2020

Cooperative: 3 players online

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

The Tom Clancy series is primarily a tactical action game that follows stories based on the fight against terrorism around the world. However, during E3 2019 we got a new surprise look at the game franchise. Known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, this new video game seems to be taking place in the not too distant future with the battle against an infection that is apparently turning people into deadly monsters.

Unfortunately, the revelation of the progress of this game is quite brief, so we don't have any complete revelation of the creatures that the players not only have to put aside but avoid getting the disease. We should not be far from a new revelation for this game, as it seems that Ubisoft expects to launch the game early next year for the platforms of the current generation.