The 10 best artists of a decade who atomized music

One humid night in August 2011, newly moved to New York, I watched Music Twitter collectively lose their shit. Jay-Z and Kanye West had just released Watch the Throne, their long-time buzzing joint album on wealth, class and #BlackExcellence. The timing was, in retrospect, paradoxical: August 8 was also Black Monday. Global stock markets have experienced a dizzying recession. The cold of the recession still froze our backs. The strangeness and uncertainty of the moment were only matched by the strangeness and uncertainty of what happened on the screen of my laptop. Like a meteor that was soaring towards Earth, Music Twitter had converged for its first real moment of the decade – an omen of times and future trends.

Review of the decade

WIRED looks back on the promises and failures of the past 10 years

Eleven months later, feasting on the summer grease in an apartment on Mulberry Street, my friends and I saluted the gravity of a TextEdit screenshot that Frank Ocean had, it a few minutes ago, uploaded to his Tumblr page. It details a persistent and intense relationship with another man, his first love. We told ourselves that a window was opening. In the late 2010s, a 19-year-old Montero Hill would find viral fame in the most incredible openings on the Internet: on the shortened video app TikTok, ultimately catapulting into untold celebrity – and with her, her song became the longest – Billboard Hot 100 # 1 in history. Hill was gone and the young legend of a black gay cowboy known as Lil Nas X was cemented – the tempos of our digital biodome were set in stone.

At the dawn of the decade, even though we couldn't understand it at that time, a new language was being written online for artists and music fans. Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram – they were tangible proof that eccentric single-use technologies could not only last but revolutionize the way we understand, consume and make music. Engagement was mandatory. Now, in its attenuated hues, which have arrived at a speed of distortion, the here and now is defined doubly: by obsessive and obsessive technologies.

Let us look at our main cultural drivers, many of which are still with us, some of which have withered in the digital cemetery, as the true barometer of musical engagement. Social media platforms have completely rewritten the way we metabolize music and the culture around it. They radicalized the rules of the fandom. They have upset the traditional versions of the industry and made the idea of ​​doormen disappear. Best of all, they gave us safety glasses for a future that only follows change.

Big Data tells a story. Music streaming platforms – Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal – are the most transformative musical tools of the decade. Guess what? Big Data is wrong. This decade, music streaming platforms have simply archived culture; they have not shaped it as we like to believe. Aside from Soundcloud – this adorable and volatile fertile ground for genre fermentation – the music giants supported by Silicon Valley were important in two main ways: they justified the era of the playlist (which Soundcloud had already experienced much more exciting, albeit on a much smaller scale), and as a result, they created a culture dependent on singles. Logic has skewed our hectic times. We were consuming in hyperdrive, which meant that there was no time to work on hour albums. The cult of the single fueled another phenomenon that defined the decade: virality. Singles – "Bodak Yellow" by Cardi B; Carley Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" – became the conduit; an optimal way to capture the moment and all that it had to offer.

Music streamers are like museums: they house culture, they don't create it. Soundcloud was the only exception. Even if it predates the Big Three, it had the most lasting impact, culturally. Launched in 2008, SoundCloud matured during this decade and developed a business model for community-oriented music delivery – for musicians, podcasters, DJs, multimedia artists – that reflected this plurality in every way, transforming into a network whose borders were delightfully porous. This gave us rap Soundcloud, one of the most disruptive and compelling genres of the 2010s, and high cultural forces like Chance the Rapper, Lorde and Lil Uzi Vert to shatter royalty.

