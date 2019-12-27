The 10 best (and strangest) unlockable secret weapons of 2019

Loading...

In 2019, there is still a lot of free content that you can unlock in video games. The DLC and loot boxes have not completely stripped our favorite games of incredible secrets: in any case, there is more to find than ever, and here we celebrate the best and strangest and most wonderful unlockable weapons and unlockable weapon upgrades of 2019 .

We have already listed all the best new weapons of 2019, but this is something different: you cannot find the following weapons. You will have to work to make these weapons a reality. You can solve riddles, unlock Easter eggs, complete missions or simply explore thoroughly, and it is worth finding these hidden weapons. Here are our 10 favorites of 2019.

The homing briefcase [Hitman 2]

The incredible Homing Briefcase is a completely new 2019 addition to Hitman 2: jump from an unofficial hilarious feature to a true murder weapon. Unlockable on the Haven Island mission, the Homing Briefcase is a ridiculous weapon that you can launch that slowly tracks targets. Turn quickly, heading like a briefcase the size of a briefcase until it knocks out your target. It literally can't fail, and it's one of the strangest weapons in the entire game.

The fish on a stick [Gears 5]

Found on the first level, the ridiculous Fish-On-A-Stick weapon is an early Easter egg in Gears 5, continuing a long tradition of gracefully strange weapons. The Fish-On-A-Stick doesn't really do anything special, it's just a strange version of the Mace Breaker.

Learn how to get the Fish-On-A-Stick with our complete guide here! There are also Relic Weapons that you can unlock that give special functionality to ancient weapons: some horrible weapons become unstoppable in their relic variants. We have a long guide that explains where to find them too.

