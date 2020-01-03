Thanasi Kokkinakis sidelined by a "health problem" for the summer of tennis

Loading...

"Unfortunately, I have health issues that I have to deal with and I will have to miss the summer @AustralianOpen and Aussie. Broken to miss my favorite part of the year but I have to "Take care of myself first. Always appreciate the ongoing support," Kokkinakis tweeted.

The South Australian has not played since reaching the final of a Challenger tournament in the United States in September, but last week he said that he had had a solid preseason.

Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrew with health problems. Credit: Eddie Jim

When ranked No. 69 in the world, Kokkinakis fell to 199 due to his irregular run with injuries including shoulder, abdomen and knee problems.

Last year, he won his first round match of the US Open before a chest injury forced him out of his second round clash with Rafael Nadal.

Loading

He also had to retire in the first round of last year's Australian Open after making his way through qualifying.

In 2018, he upset world No. 1 Roger Federer, winning over the Swiss maestro in the second round of the 2018 Miami Open.

AAP