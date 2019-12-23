Texas Tech's Brittany Brewer had a triple double with 16 blocks

Loading...

It's been a couple of weeks of history in women's college basketball in the state of Texas. Last Sunday, Baylors Juicy Landrum broke the NCAA record for three pointers in a game of 14 – which would also link her to Klay Thompson's note in the NBA, and she did so in one less attempt.

This week we're going to Lubbock, where Texas Tech's Brittany Brewer entered the game and led the nation in blocked hits per game. The average of the first nine games of the Red Raiders was 5.1 blocks. Against Louisiana-Monroe, Brewer was able to increase this average significantly on Sunday, as she posted a ridiculous 16 blocks in the afternoon, set a school record and thereby broke the NCAA record.

To keep up with these 16 blocks, Brewer scored 12 points and lost 12 rebounds in an 83:38 win when Texas Tech advanced to 10-0 and gave her the extremely rare triple double with blocks.

As the tweet shows, it's the first triple-double of a Texas Tech female player in 22 years, and with a dominant defensive performance. With these 16 blocks, she now has an average of 6.2 blocks per game in the season (62 in 10 games). Soon, the enemies will only have to learn not to question Brewer's length in color, but until they have made this adjustment, she will continue to enjoy shooting attempts on the edge.

, (tagsToTranslate) dimemag (t) sports (t) ncaa women's basketball