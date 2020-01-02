Texas judge: hospital can remove baby from life support

Loading...

Eleven-month-old Tinslee Lewis is seen in her hospital bed in Fort Worth, Texas. Her doctors asked her to remove the vital support, saying that she was in pain and that she would not recover. (Right to live in Texas via Twitter)

By JAMIE STENGLE Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) – A Texas judge ruled on Thursday for a hospital that plans to remove an 11-month-old girl from life support after her mother disagrees with doctors' decision to say that child suffers and his condition will never deteriorate. improve.

Trinity Lewis had asked Judge Sandee Bryan Marion to issue an injunction to the Tarrant County District Court to ensure that the Cook Medical Center would not end survival treatment for her daughter Tinslee Lewis. Texas Right to Life, an anti-abortion group that opposes the "10-day rule" and campaigns for Tinslee, said the girl's mother will appeal the judge's decision.

Doctors at Fort Worth Hospital had planned to withdraw Tinslee from breathing aid on November 10 after invoking the Texas "10 day rule", which can be used when a family doesn’t Disagrees with the doctors who say that survival treatment should be stopped. The law states that if the hospital ethics committee agrees with the doctors, treatment can be stopped after 10 days if no new provider can be found to take the patient.

In a statement released by Texas Right to Life, Lewis said she was heartbroken over the judge's decision. "I feel frustrated because anyone in this courtroom would want more time like me if Tinslee was their baby," she said.

Hospital officials said they had contacted more than 20 facilities to see if one of them would take Tinslee, but all agreed that further care was in vain. Groups, including Texas Right to Life, have also been trying to find a facility to take him away.

Tinslee has been with Cook Children since his premature birth. The hospital said she suffered from a rare heart defect and suffered from chronic lung disease and severe chronic hypertension. She has not been out of a ventilator since her respiratory arrest in early July and needs full respiratory and cardiac support, deep sedation and medical paralysis. The hospital said the doctors thought she was suffering.

But Lewis said at a hearing last month that despite her daughter's sedation, she had a sense of the girl's likes and dislikes, describing her as "sassy." Tinslee loves the animated music "Trolls" and cries when it ends, said the mother. Tinslee doesn't like having his hair brushed, said Lewis.

"I want to be the one to make the decision for her," said Lewis of her daughter's life support withdrawal.

At last month's hearing, Dr. Jay Duncan, one of Tinslee's doctors, described the girl's complex conditions and Cook Children's efforts to treat her, which included about seven surgeries. The ICU doctor said that during the first five months of her life, Tinslee’s doctors hoped that she could at least return home one day.

But Duncan said there was a time when doctors determined that they no longer had surgical and clinical options and that the treatment was no longer benefiting Tinslee. Duncan said last month that the girl would likely die within six months and noted that the hospital had made "extraordinary" efforts to find her another establishment.

"She suffers. Changing a diaper causes pain. Aspirating your breathing tube causes pain. Being under ventilator causes pain, ”he said.

Duncan said there have been "many, many" conversations with Tinslee's family about his terrible condition.

"We care a lot about Tinslee," said Duncan. "We care a lot about his family."

On November 10, Tarrant County Juvenile Court judge Alex Kim issued a restraining order to suspend the withdrawal of resuscitation. appoint themselves as presiding judge.

After his removal, Judge Marion, Chief Justice of the Texas Fourth Court of Appeal, was assigned to hear the application for an injunction before the Tarrant County District Court.

Prior to Thursday's decision, the two sides agreed that if Marion refused the request for an injunction, the hospital would wait at least seven days before removing Tinslee from continued living. In her ruling, Marion said that the seven-day time limit would give the daughter's mother time to file a notice of appeal and a request for emergency relief with the court of appeal. of the state.

Cook's children said hospital officials have been discussing concerns about his long-term survival for months with Tinslee's family. In August, according to the hospital, all members of the girls' care team agreed that further care was unnecessary and by September they had started talking to the family about the withdrawal of life support. With doctors and family still unable to resolve their differences, the ethics committee met on October 30 and unanimously decided that treatment was inappropriate.