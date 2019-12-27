Texas hygiene worker drops Secret Santa gift for little fan – national

Loading...

A Texas sanitary worker made a boy's dream come true by playing Secret Santa on Christmas Eve.

Every Tuesday and Friday, two-year-old Aidan in Missouri waits for the garbage truck that arrives around 7 a.m.

Aidan's mother, Rachel Murray, says he is anxiously waiting for the garbage man and beckons him every time he arrives.

"He always honks and Aidan gets so excited," she told the Houston Chronicle. "He knows the sound."

Aidan missed welcoming the truck on Christmas Eve this year, but his favorite worker didn't forget it.

Later in the morning, Murray went to her front door to see if a package had been dropped off and found a gift bag on a patio chair.

When she told the publication, she assumed that a neighbor had left her.

After her husband Saul Luera checked the footage taken with the family's ring surveillance camera, they found out who her secret Santa was.

You can see the sanitary worker getting out of his truck and leaving the nicely wrapped present exactly where Murray found it.

Luera, who works as a police officer, shared the heartwarming story on his Facebook page and wrote: “Every morning on the garbage day he gets up and goes outside to see the garbage truck and wave to the garbage collector.

"Every garbage day without mistakes.

"Today this friendly man left him a present out of nowhere," the guard continued.

"Not everything is lost in this world, and I don't see so many kind actions in my job."

A spokesman for the WCA Waste Corporation has identified the friendly sanitary worker as Jose Pleites' employee.

"Jose takes pride in working with a positive attitude and caring for customers," Estefany Tristan told the Houston Chronicle.

"His manager speaks very highly of him."

Murray said she and Aidan plan to bake cookies that they want to give the bankruptcies the next time they see him.

