Test tube DNA computer calculates the square root of 900

A biocomputer has demonstrated the advanced computational capabilities that DNA-based architecture could bring to future PCs by calculating the square root of 900.

As reported by New Scientist, academic researchers at the University of Rochester, New York, have created a computer that uses a total of 32 strands of DNA, chains of deoxyribonucleic acid that contain our genetic material, to create a form of "biocomputer." Able to store and process data.

Biocomputers are freely described as synthetic biochemical logic circuits and recent experiments have involved the creation of logic gates, used in microprocessors and microcontrollers, among other systems, to convert the input into a logical output through DNA storage.

As noted in the research paper, entitled "Platform based on programmable DNA nanoindicator for large-scale square root logic biocomputing," in small previous DNA circuits they have not been used to process complex mathematical operations.

The team, consisting of Chunyang Zhou, Hongmei Geng, Pengfei Wang and Chunlei Guo, has created a biocomputer that, they say, can overcome the above limitations.

To manage the calculation of square roots, a system must be able to handle 4-bit binary numbers, which requires the development of a 10-bit logic circuit. 32 DNA chains provided the means for scientists to increase the performance of the logic gates through hybridization, in which the DNA chains joined together to form double chains.

These filaments, after being programmed for the purpose of calculating square roots, are subject to filament displacement (.PDF), a proposed method in molecular computation to eradicate interference or noise in DNA devices, and their signals from input are colored using fluorescence.

Each square root from 1 to 900, including 4, 9, 16, 25, 36, etc., was assigned a different color value. Once processed through the logic gate, the team was able to analyze the DNA signals and their square root responses were shown through their colors.

"You can calculate the square root of a 10-bit binary number (within the decimal integer 900) by designing DNA sequences and programming DNA chain shift reactions," the document reads. "The input signals are optimized through output feedback to improve performance in more complex logical operations."

Speaking to the publication, Guo said the experiment "is very promising" to improve the current computing capabilities of silicon-based hardware in the future.

