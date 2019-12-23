Test of the day after Christmas 1987:

Loading...

Before Melbourne, Merv Hughes was in a cloud of injury, so his uncapped Victorian teammate Tony Dodemaide was called into the team as a cover. Meanwhile, Whitney was about to sit down for Christmas dinner in his mother's house in Sydney when Australian coach Bob Simpson arrived on the landline (so no cell phone) . Bruce Reid had broken down and Whitney had booked on the 2pm flight. He was delighted, but also shocked: he hadn't played a test in six years.

It was not the time for formalities. The team meeting was a barbecue and beers around the Hilton hotel pool. Hughes seemed to be in good shape. But the morning of the match, when the nets on the ground were dismantled and Border went out to have a shot with Jeff Crowe, he said to Dodemaide almost as an aside: "Merv is not going to make it. You are there. Good luck. "

There was just enough time for official Ron Steiner to rush through Yarra Park to retrieve a cap, sweater and shirts from the board store and suddenly Dodemaide was there to play cricket. Try the day after Christmas. The nerves should wait.

Thrown the balloon in an hour, it stabilized with two young girls and an early wicket. His first thought then was that of another Victorian, Simon Davis, who had played what would remain his only test in Wellington the previous year and had not taken a wicket. "At least I have an average now," thought Dodemaide.

Just like that, it was another game of cricket, like the many he had played. Still, when he looked down at his sweater, damn if it weren't the Australian crest, he was proud. "It was surreal," he said.

At 1-119, New Zealand was making steady progress when Andrew Jones looked at Craig McDermott from his hip, only to keep goalkeeper Greg Dyer dive, roll and come with the ball in his glove. Everyone hesitated for a moment before referee Tony Crafter, after Dick French's silent assertion by the square foot, gave Jones. DRS was decades in the future.

Soon, a replay on the big screen showed that when Dyer, feeling himself under his body, picked up the ball from one glove to another, it hit the ground. This was a miscarriage of justice, a mandatory part of any Australia-New Zealand series. In their doubts on the ground, Whitney and Dodemaide both thought: "oh, oh."

The Kiwis were livid. Fast pitcher Danny Morrison was young and new, but remembers the veterans' feeling of the armpit incident on the same field six years earlier: "Not that. Not yet."

Dyer was later mortified to be considered the villain, and he still suffers. Interviewed in 2015, he said: "If someone hit him and he didn't wear it, or if I knew I hadn't caught it, I have never used a plug in my life, and I never would. " He asked to be allowed to speak to the media and go to the rooms in New Zealand, but the management of the Australian team refused. Subsequently, he wrote a letter to Jones. Events continued and Dyer no longer played for Australia after this summer. He is now President of the Australian Cricketers & # 39; Association.

So as now, the Kiwis put their grudge aside and the match continued its undulating road. The formidable opener John Wright scored 99 in more than five hours, Martin Crowe made a typically elegant 82, McDermott took five wickets and Whitney four and New Zealand stopped 317.

In response, Australia was teetering at 7-213 when beginner Dodemaide joined Peter Sleep, best described as a simple character. "I looked down on his bat at one point," said Dodemaide. "It was an old Gray Nicholls double scoop, but with a broken piece. It looked like a park cricketer's bat."

In one way or another, Dodemaide has found Sleep's happiness reassuring. They put 80, and when Sleep fell for a daring 90, Dodemaide and McDermott added 60 more. Dodemaide has always put a high price on its wicket and has not moved for four hours, until it is within a shot of half a century. Giddy, he loaded and missed the Dipak Patel spinner, only for counter keeper Ian Smith to eat the stump. Ultimately, he was last for 50, Australia led by 40. Hadlee took five wickets, equal for him against Australia.

There were two days left. The Kiwis fought over another princely contribution from Crowe to make 286. Dodemaide took three wickets with the old ball, then when McDermott was injured a few others with the second new ball. Nine down overnight, New Zealand surprised by beating in the final day, but Dodemaide immediately called Morrison for a sixth wicket. Trial cricket had become a hoot.

Australia had the rest of the day, 92 overs, to make 247. At 4-176, the goal had been reduced to 71 from 28 overs. In bars, offices and rest rooms, Australia has connected, reaching almost 24,000 people in the field. A high-level quiz was summarily canceled.

The Kiwis thought it was done, all except Hadlee. At 5:17 p.m., with shadows starting to creep in, he took the ball for a final push. He would support him for an hour and a half.

The counters started to fall. Dodemaide found himself again facing Hadlee, dream and nightmare at the same time. "I idolized Hadlee," he said. "I had watched him so often. At home, I was recording his spells on the old VHS – pause, read, pause, read – to study what he was doing."

The tape was one thing, but in real life there was no idle button. Hadlee's cutter trapped him in front, and Australia was nine with six losses. Dodemaide's first dream turned to dust. "I felt sick to my stomach," he said. "I thought I blew him up. I passed" Whit "when I got out and I could barely look at him. But he had his breasts out and was ready to go." If you've ever seen how Whitney behaved, you would know what Dodemaide meant.

Over the course of a long, first-class career, Whitney would average five with the bat. In cricket testing, his scores at this point were not 0.0,4,0,0. But like most players who beat No. 11, he hated going out. In the NSW nets, his teammates forced him to be knocked down for hours. He was proud of the frequency with which he dug while a teammate reached 100, or the team at the first points of the heat. In the test setup, Simpson would send the bowlers first against the new ball for their own improvement. "Even Mark Taylor with the new cherry could rock him," said Whitney.

But it was Richard Hadlee, no less. Border had given Whitney a half smile at the locker room door. It was all Whitney needed: he knew how much it meant for his captain. The victory only lasted 20 points, but it was not on the table. It was The Hunger Games 25 years earlier.

Six overs became four, then two. In the player viewing room, half had their heads in their hands. Dodemaide, still with its pads, was one. "I couldn't look and I couldn't take my eyes off," he said. Border's face was a mask.

With the last eighth ball, Morrison hit McDermott straight ahead. By retreating, all the calamitous consequences struck Whitney at the same time: no victory in series, a sorrow for Border, an overwhelming disappointment for the crowd. He looked at the French referee, a fellow New South Welshman. "His eyes turned to me for just a second, then returned to the counter," he said. "Then he said" not outside "."

Whitney has a memory of Morrison punching his fist on the field. "The only way that was missing was to sink," said Whitney.

So it boiled down to the last. "My first thought was: what am I doing to this end?" said Whitney. "I looked up. Craig had taken off the gloves and was leaning on his bat. He was going nowhere.

"If you see the pictures, I mumbled all the time. I said:" Look at the ball, look at the ball, look at the ball ". On several occasions, I went down to garnish the gate. I don't even know what I was paying back, or why. "

In favor of Whitney, Hadlee lost 31st for the day and 75th for the match. Not that you would have known. "Hadlee was in this incredible, so focused trance," said Morrison a few years ago. "I remember being covered to send the ball back to him, and he was in this beautiful area."

Whitney blocked the rights, left two. "I have probably only left 20 bales out of the stump in my career, and I have left two more." A thousand instincts clashed. "It's like sparks are coming out of your body, so much is going on." Years later, Whitney asked Hadlee why he hadn't bounced back. "I didn't think I needed it," replied Hadlee.

Whitney blocked the last ball, then raised his clenched fist. In all, he survived 18 bullets. Over the decades that followed, he met thousands of people who watched this evening and told the same story: complete silence, then a euphoric eruption.

The Kiwis were praiseworthy. Hadlee, who was denied the wicket that would have made him the world record holder, put his arm around Whitney and said, "You did a great thing." Smith shook Whitney's hand and gave him the ball. Goodwill has spread. When Hadlee was named Man of the Match and Series, the crowd set aside a decade of tradition Hadlee was a wanker and cheered. They could afford it now.

It wasn't a great Australian team, but it did a good thing, prevailing over a great New Zealand team and clearing the way for the future. Dodemaide played 10 tests, before embarking on administration at the Marylebone Cricket Club, WACA and Cricket Victoria. Now 56, he will be at the CWM early the day after Christmas as chairman of the Lord's Taverners, but out of the corner of his eye, he himself will spy on a new affixed cap, another shiny new sweater.

Whitney played 12 tests. He will be at his home in Sydney the day after Christmas, digesting the Christmas dinner, but still amazed that, despite all his efforts as a lively left armourer for almost 15 years, he has made history. for a round of 2 steps outside. From there was born a successful media career. Now 60, he is the father of 25-year-old triplets. Recently, there have been questions about whether he would play IPL these days. "Yes, and we would probably have three houses in Sydney and one in Jindabyne," he replied. But it was clear that he would not trade anything for this merry Christmas match.

Four years ago, Australia and New Zealand met at the CWM in the World Cup final. The night before, Whitney met Hadlee and gave him the ball that had been their career 27 years earlier. Hadlee was sincerely grateful: he had in his collection the balls of all of his 36 strokes at five wickets in cricket test except that. "I am 100% sure I saw a small tear running down her cheek," said Whitney.

