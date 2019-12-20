Tesla wants to lower model 3 prices in China

Loading...

Tesla would consider lowering the price of Model 3s built in China for the local market next year, reports The Los Angeles Times.

Now that Tesla & # 39; s highly anticipated Gigafactory is operational just outside of Shanghai, people around Tesla claim that the automaker could lower Model 3 prices by 20 percent or more next year in an attempt to drum buyers in spite of the delay Chinese car market.

It is understood that Tesla will lower the prices of Model 3 by using more local components, which means that it has to import fewer parts and avoid many rates. As it stands, prices for Model 3s built in China start at 355,800 yuan ($ 50,800), although that amount is likely to be lowered from the second half of the year.

Infiniti sells Teslas: loyal Infiniti customer wanted an EV, so they sold him a … Tesla Model 3!

"People shop by price – this will help to increase the market share of electric vehicles," said Bill Russo, founder of consulting firm Automobility Ltd. in Shanghai. "This will also force competing products to make adjustments."

If the prices for the Tesla Model 3 are indeed reduced by 20 percent, the car could start at less than 300,000 yuan. For comparison: the new P7 sedan from Xpeng costs between 270,000 yuan and 370,000 yuan, while the larger Nio ES6 SUV starts at 358,000 yuan.

While lower prices can attract more buyers in the long run, Russo claims it could harm the initial sale of the company because shoppers stop for cheaper prices.

By the end of 2019, Tesla is expected to build at least 1,000 examples of the Model 3 per week at its Shanghai plant. It is ultimately hoped that 3,000 units will be produced every week.

PHOTO GALLERY

more photo & # 39; s …