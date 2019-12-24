Tesla Model 3 can get a 100 kWh battery and a ridiculous mode

Loading...

The Tesla Model 3 may soon receive a new 100 kWh battery pack and the same Ludicrous Mode as the Tesla Model S Performance.

While searching the source code of a Tesla Model 3 update recently, Twitter user found "greentheonly" reporting of a 100 kWh battery and a Ludicrous Mode option. If the entry level model from Tesla receives both upgrades, this could possibly be the company's fastest acceleration vehicle (until the new-age Roadster arrives.)

The current Tesla Model 3 Performance, which is at the top of the Model 3 family, has a 75 kWh battery pack, so a 100 kWh battery would represent a 25 percent jump in capacity. Since the Model 3 has a shorter wheelbase than the Model S and Model X currently offered with a 100 kWh battery, it is very unlikely that Tesla will simply take its existing 100 kWh battery and place it under the skin of the Model 3. Instead, we can see a battery with more power instead.

Anyone who has driven a Tesla Model 3 Performance will tell you that it is a very fast car. In fact, it can fly to 100 km / h in just 3.4 seconds. The car is receiving a $ 2,000 software upgrade to boost acceleration, which could cause the 0-62 km / h figure to fall in the 2 second range. If a 100 kWh battery and the Ludicrous mode both find their way to a future derivative of the Model 3, it is quite possible that it can reach 62 km / h in less than 2.5 seconds.

