Tesla had the best automotive stock of the decade

The true owners of Tesla do well, Nissan is heading towards 2020 on the downside and car manufacturers are really not interested in SUV taxes. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, December 27, 2019.

1st: People who bet early on Tesla win big, for now

It's hard to think of a car manufacturer that shook the automotive scene as much as Tesla. While the company was founded in 2003, it wasn't really until 2011 and beyond that, it really took off. Since then, Tesla and Musk have dominated public awareness. And the hard work has been worth it, since Tesla has been the best performing stock of any car manufacturer in this decade, reports Automotive News:

The Model 3 now outperforms all vehicles in Germany or Japan in the luxury entry category of the USA. UU., And Musk said last month that his company had received more than 200,000 pre-orders three days after filing the Cybertruck.

Such a guarantee is the constant element that leads Tesla to a record $ 419 per share this week, or a valuation of $ 75.6 billion that is greater than all but Toyota ($ 231 billion) and Volkswagen ($ 97 billion) among 38 car manufacturers worldwide. Tesla is worth 44 percent more than General Motors and is almost double the value of Ford Motor Co. ($ 37 billion) because nothing excites stock collectors more than unprecedented growth. Since the first Model S was purchased in 2012, Tesla sales have increased 52 times, while the rest of the industry has averaged 46 percent.

You see, unprecedented growth excites "stock collectors" because they like to make money. Deep economic concepts here, I know.

Here are some more numbers to quantify everything:

Over the past six months, Tesla appreciated 85 percent and would be the best in the S&P 500 if it were included. It is also number 1 among its 38 pairs in the Global Bloomberg Intelligence Automobile Index.

(…)

Anyone who bought Tesla when it went public in 2010 has a bonanza of 1,190 percent. The automotive industry during the last 10 years appreciated 158 percent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

No car manufacturer can match Tesla's growth. After increasing 10 times since 2014, Tesla's revenues will advance an additional 14 percent in 2019, 21 percent in 2020 and 18 percent in 2021, according to 27 analysts who contributed their forecasts to Bloomberg. The average growth for the 10 largest automakers will be 1 percent, 4 percent and 3 percent for comparable periods.

Elon Musk drives people crazy, but this is why every car manufacturer is trying to take advantage of Tesla's biggest marketing trick of all: that it is a "technology company" and not a "car manufacturer." Although it manufactures cars.

However, all price increases for crazy stocks reflect a bet more than anything. It is a bet that Tesla will soon be one of the largest car companies in the world. There are many things that could make that bet explode in people's faces, from other car manufacturers finally entering the electric game to Musk's own irascibility, so it is far from being a safe bet.

2nd: Nissan is cutting expenses in all areas

Nissan has had a disastrous 2019 disastrous, but things are not over yet. In a Reuters exclusive, it was revealed that Nissan is desperately cutting costs to moderate the disastrous sales of the brand's cars and the resulting hemorrhage of profits. The whole objective here is to preserve all possible yen, and the efforts are forecast to continue until March 2020:

Managers have been told to criticize unnecessary trips, sales incentives and promotional events to "conserve every yen," as one source said.

According to sources, the meetings to which three or four people would have traveled once to attend in person, could now only have a Nissan representative, while other meetings and dinners were completely canceled or replaced by videoconferencing. Large spending cuts add to Nissan's decision this month to order a two-day permit for US employees. UU. From January 2 to 3. There is also an effective travel ban for staff in the United States, where sales have been particularly affected, a source said.

That is very intense. These are not the actions of a healthy car manufacturer, but we have all known for quite some time that Nissan has been fighting desperately in what looks like a disaster hurricane. Saving every non-essential yen makes sense.

There's more here:

In April, it embarked on a comprehensive recovery plan to revive sales and increase profits, but business prospects have worsened than anticipated, sources said. In November, it reported a 70% drop in operating earnings for the second quarter and reduced its forecast for the whole year to a minimum of 11 years.

The de facto freezing of non-essential spending is "increasingly a modus operandi at Nissan worldwide," said a second source, adding: "The house is not on fire, but there is something latent."

I don't know about that, Nissan. This is definitely someone's movement watching their house catch fire.

Third: car manufacturers are not fans of France's SUV tax, this is our surprised face

The implementation of taxes on larger and heavier vehicles that are more likely to pollute has been proposed as a possible way to convince car consumers to opt, for example, for a small and efficient electric car. France has become one of the first to really raise those taxes. If your vehicle emits carbon dioxide above a certain threshold, that car will be fined 20,000 euros ($ 22,240) in 2020, reports Automotive News Europe.

And car manufacturers are not happy because, of course, they are not:

"It is a double penalty for consumers," Luc Chatel, head of the French automotive organization PFA, said in a statement, calling the policy "incoherent."

"The electric car market will not take off without strong buying incentives," Chatel said. "Everyone has something to lose: the industry, the environment and the purchasing power of the French."

Next year, Europe generally aims to implement a system that will penalize car manufacturers whose fleet of annual vehicle sales exceeds the proposed carbon dioxide limit. Car manufacturers argue that it is unfair to consumers, that it would be better for consumers to obtain an education about the ecological impact of their vehicles rather than being punished for it.

However, in many ways, the tax makes sense. Many people will opt for the cheapest option, not necessarily the cleanest option. Think, for example, of how expensive it can be to store a supermarket cart full of healthy products when you can spend three dollars at McDonald's. Not everyone has the luxury of doing the "right thing".

Tax revenues will also go directly to the government, where they will be reallocated to automakers for use in the production of green vehicles.

4th: Tesla is "delivering" its first cars built in China on Monday, but of course it's not what you think

There is still more important news for Tesla today. On Monday, the automaker will "deliver" its first cars made in China. But let's put "deliveries" in quotes, because as is usually the case when it comes to Tesla, it is a lot of little precise advertising.

Only 15 model 3 sedans will be delivered to company employees, reports Bloomberg, which is far from delivering to customers. You know who the "customers" are, after all. Fussy guys, who might not keep their traps closed if everything is not up to par. These are the first Tesla cars manufactured outside the United States.

Here is more of the article:

With the volatile price of Tesla shares and financial tensions, investors will closely observe how the acceleration develops. The multimillion-dollar investment will be a decisive factor in determining whether Tesla can face local competitors and defend itself from the challenges of Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi.

The launch will also provide clues about Tesla's ability to be truly global. The company plans to follow up with a production facility in Europe, where it is enjoying growing sales growth in several markets.

It is a small step forward, but the Shanghai factory will be crucial. Musk expects to produce 1,000 cars a week there in his attempt to secure a significant foothold in a rapidly growing electricity market.

5th: Turkey presents $ 3.7 billion national car production plan

Turkey plans to increase its own load when it comes to national car production. The prototype will be revealed later today, but details of the $ 3.7 billion project have already been revealed, Bloomberg reports:

Automobile Joint Venture Group Inc. of Turkey, or TOGG, which comprises five companies and an umbrella business organization, will establish a factory at the Bursa manufacturing center, according to a presidential decree in the official bulletin. The investment of 22 billion lire ($ 3.7 billion) will allow the production of five models and a total production of 175,000 vehicles per year.

The first vehicle, a C-SUV, will be presented in 2022, according to the TOGG website.

. An investment of $ 3.7 billion, along with tax cuts, free land allocation, interest rate reduction and guaranteed government purchases of certain amounts of vehicles, is not a bad start, but is probably still not enough to establish a Complete car company.

Reverse: rationing begins for car tires in 1941

