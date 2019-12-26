Tesla appreciated more than twice as much as Ford and 44 percent more than GM

Loading...

Tesla Motor stock prices have recently risen by $ 425 per share, a record high for the car manufacturer in Palo Alto.

That means that Tesla & # 39; s value, which is usually represented by market capitalization or the current share price multiplied by the number of shares, is $ 75.56 billion or about 44 percent higher than that of General Motors at $ 52.54 billion and two times as much as Ford Motor Co. at $ 37.43 billion (all figures from December 25, 2019).

The figures point even more to the favor of Tesla Motor if you look at the business value (EV), which according to a Yahoo report with the estimate of Morgan Stanley amounts to $ 85 billion.

"For comparison, the combined EV of Ford and GM (defined as market capitalization plus net industrial debt, excluding pensions) is less than $ 80 billion," Morgan Stanley analysts Jonas and Sinkevicius said in a note. "According to this definition, Tesla is not only the most valuable US car company … but it is materially worth more than GM and Ford COMBINED."

Tesla shares have risen by 75 percent in the last three months, as investors believe the company will gain a significant market share globally in the coming years. The company is already starting series production at a new Gigafactory in China, while it plans to pursue a more aggressive strategy in Europe.

Related: Elon Musk makes weed joke while Tesla shares hit $ 420

Despite the huge inequality in market value, General Motors remains the fourth-largest car company in the world, with sales of $ 36 billion in the third quarter. Tesla's revenue in the same period was $ 6.3 billion.

As reported by 24/7 Wall St, part of the reason behind Tesla's insanely high market value is that investors view the California-based car manufacturer as the future of the automotive industry, which focuses exclusively on electric cars. and technologies for automatic driving. Older car manufacturers have only recently started working on their EVs, leaving Tesla with an available line-up of EVs only to claim leadership in the race for an emission-free future.

Tesla's faster-than-expected progress in China, along with announcements such as ahead of schedule for the Model Y and a new Gigafactory outside of Berlin in Germany, have helped stock prices reach historic highs and whether this trend will continue in 2020 is depending on which side of the fence you are sitting on. Analysts are divided among those who claim that the company's goals are too optimistic, especially for the Chinese market, while others claim that the EV maker will not only maintain its lead, but will dominate the EV market globally.

PHOTO GALLERY

more photo & # 39; s …