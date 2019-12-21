Teresa Giudice working on project with Caroline Manzo, rival of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39;

Loading...

Teresa Giudice has met with former co-star and rival "Real Housewives of New Jersey" Caroline Manzo.

Manzo, who hasn't appeared in the series since his fifth season, and Teresa, a fan favorite, are working together once again on a new project together in Los Angeles. according to an advance of the fan account @rhonybrovo on Instagram.

The clip features both ladies sitting at a red table in a completely red set, having tea together and chatting.

As recently as October 2019, Manzo referred to Teresa recently separated as "delusional" after Guidice's suggestion that Manzo may have had something to do with the government investigating his family's finances, which eventually led to jail. both for Teresa and her husband Joe Giudice.

"There comes a point in everyone's life when it's enough," Manzo said in his son's podcast, Dear Albie. "I am at that point with her because I have heard over the years that she has slandered me on numerous occasions in her live shows, on numerous occasions to people who simply approach her on the street, in the press, in meetings ". This is not the first time you make this claim. Those are great words. Those are very big words. Then, from time to time, you should take the stalker, lift him by the shirt, take him to your face and say, "This is the reality. That's life. I'm going to clear things up for you." And that's what I'm doing".

She continued: "I think he's grabbing straws and I think he's raving and I think he's trying to throw mud and waiting for it to stick on any wall that catches him, but it won't work."

