Teresa Giudice reveals that she signed a prenuptial agreement before marrying Joe with a no-trap clause

Loading...

Teresa and Joe Giudice may have a uglier divorce than expected.

On Wednesday night's episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Teresa, who separated from Joe earlier this year, revealed that she signed a prenuptial agreement before her 1999 wedding, and that the document included a clause against deception.

"A week before we got married, Joe asked me to sign a prenuptial agreement and I felt that when you love someone, you don't do that," said Teresa, 47, in a confessional, and noted that initially "I wasn't going to go through that ".

But she said: "Being Italian, I have old-school parents, and it's embarrassing to cancel a wedding."

Finally, he agreed to sign the prenuptial agreement if Joe, 47, added a clause to cancel the agreement if there was infidelity in his marriage.

"I didn't even read it. I just said:‘ I want you to put one thing there. If you ever cheat, the prenuptial agreement is void, "he said.

The couple, who shares daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, separated in December after 20 years of marriage. Their marriage was plagued by rumors of infidelity, although both sides denied deceiving each other.

Joe currently lives in his native Italy while waiting for a judge to decide on his deportation case appeal. He was sentenced to be deported after serving a 41-month sentence for bankruptcy fraud, conspiracy to commit postal fraud, electronic fraud and not paying taxes. Teresa also served a sentence for fraud and spent less than a year behind bars.

Meanwhile, Teresa was recently seen flirting with her former Anthony Delorenzo.

The couple has not yet announced any divorce plans.

.