Tennis stars Kyrgios, De Minaur and Millman pledge money for bushfire relief

The trio are the top three Australian tennis players, De Minaur ranking 18th, Kyrgios 30th and Millman 48th in the world ranking.

This comes after the governing body Tennis Australia responded to Kyrgios' calls earlier this week to organize a fundraiser for the bushfires by announcing a series of initiatives.

Nick Kyrgios will donate $ 200 for each ace he touches this summer.

"For weeks we have watched the ravages of bush fires across Australia, and those affected are constantly on our minds," said AT chief Craig Tiley.

"We want to help these communities significantly and will announce a number of fundraising and support initiatives that will be rolled out through the ATP Cup, the Australian Open and our events over the next few weeks. Stay tuned for more announcements. "

Tennis's summer kicks off with the Sydney Olympic Park ATP Cup, before the start of Brisbane International on Monday, and the Adelaide and Hobart Internationals at the end of next week.

The Australian Open begins on January 20.