Tennis Australia Responds to Nick Kyrgios' Call To Raise Funds For Bush Fire Victims

Tennis Australia is about to announce a series of fundraising initiatives in response to Nick Kyrgios' call for an exhibition match before the Open Open Australia to support victims of bush fires.

Kyrgios went on Twitter on Wednesday evening to call for an exhibition game to raise funds for communities ravaged by bush fires crossing the eastern states.

His compatriot John Millman has called the call to arms a "loud cry", and TA is expected to announce initiatives through the ATP Cup and the Australian Open.

"For weeks we have watched the ravages of bush fires across Australia, and those affected are constantly on our minds," said AT chief Craig Tiley.

"We want to help these communities significantly and will announce a number of fundraising and support initiatives that will be rolled out through the ATP Cup, the Australian Open and our events over the next few weeks. "

More soon.