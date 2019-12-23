Tennis Australia announces price increase

Loading...

"We have a long-standing commitment to improve the wages and conditions for a wider pool of international tennis players," said Tiley.

"In fact, since AO 2007, the price has more than tripled, from $ 20 million to $ 71 million for 2020 that we are announcing today.

"This year, as we do every year, we have been working with touring to weight the price increases turn-by-turn, and have pushed to reward players who participate in the start of the tournament for singles and doubles.

"We strongly believe in raising prices at all levels of the game and will continue to work with the gaming group to create viable career paths in the sport and allow more players to earn more. ;money."

Those who lose in the first qualifying round will win $ 20,000, up 33%, while those who lose in the first round of the main draw will win $ 90,000 in prizes in 2020.

