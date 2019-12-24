Ten NRL players ready for breakthrough in 2020

Loading...

Kyle Flanagan, Joe Stimson, Bradman Best and Brodie Croft.Credit:Getty/NRL Photos

BRADMAN BEST

The 18-year-old played three games in the NRL at the end of 2019, scoring a try as well as a test assist, a line break and three tackle breaks. With his large size and undeniable talent, it will be difficult to pass for the Newcastle starting center.

CROFT EMBROIDERY

The Brisbane Broncos need him to be the star of the escape in 2020. They are desperate for a long-term halfback, and if he reaches his potential, he might be the answer that 39; they are looking for.

MO FOTUAIKA

Although the 20-year-old was the Gold Coast player of the year in 2019, he has yet to get the attention he deserves from the rest of the competition. Another solid season should do the trick.

TOMMY TALAU

Benji Marshall described the teen center as the most potential player he has seen since James Tedesco. He's exactly the type of player the Wests Tigers will need in 2020.

TOM GILBERT

North Queensland has high hopes for this impressive 19-year-old who was named Queensland Cup rookie of the year, lock keeper of the year as well as Townsville Blackhawks player of the year in 2019.

BILLY MAGOULIAS

The unleashed lock already has an impressive career in the NSW Cup, including setting up a miraculous victory for Newtown in the state championship. He only played two NRL games for Cronulla, but could complete Paul Gallen's # 13 jersey in 2020.

OREGON KAUFUSI

One of Parramatta's best young talents, Kaufusi recently signed again until the end of 2022. Despite an advanced stacked pack, he will be a big part of the Eel title challenge in 2020.

BILLY BURNS

The 21-year-old could be a crucial part of the peloton ahead of Penrith in 2020, and it doesn't hurt that he likes to score tries. Last season, he was the Panthers' top scorer in the NSW Cup with 12 in 19 games and scored two for the NHL in the last game of the season.

