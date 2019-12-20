Teenager stabbed to death in attempted headphone raid in Pointe-Claire: Montreal police – Montreal

Loading...

Published on December 20, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.

A teenager was stabbed to death at around 2:40 p.m. on Friday. in Pointe-Claire near the Fairview mall after three suspects tried to steal the victim's headphones.

The conflict escalated when, according to Montreal police spokeswoman Caroline Chèvrefils, the victim refused to comply with the attempted robbery.

As a result, the suspects attacked him with a sharp object.

The approximately 14-year-old boy was injured in the upper body and taken to the next hospital.

Urgences-Santé spokesman Steve Fiset said they are not afraid for the victim's life, but the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

"The suspects fled the scene before police officers arrived on site," Chèvrefils said.

The page on St-Jean Boulevard. is currently banned as investigators collect additional evidence.

An investigation into the event has not yet been completed.

